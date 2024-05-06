Methane Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Methane Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the methane market size is predicted to reach $167.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.
The growth in the methane market is due to the increasing demand in the automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest methane market share. Major players in the methane market include BP PLC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, IGas Energy PLC, Black Diamond Energy Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation.
Methane Market Segments
• By Source: Natural, Synthetic
• By Production Method: Fermentation, Gasification
• By Application: Fuel, Natural Gas, Chemical Feedstock, Liquefied Natural Gas, Liquid-Methane Rocket Fuel, Power Generation, Residential, Other Applications
• By End Users: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical, Chemical, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global methane market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Methane refers to a flammable, colorless, odorless, compressed gas with few contaminants that can be used alone or as a component in gas mixes for a range of applications such as power generation, antifreeze ingredients in industries, sanitizing products, and others. It is a hydrocarbon and a primary component of natural gas.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methane Market Characteristics
3. Methane Market Trends And Strategies
4. Methane Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Methane Market Size And Growth
……
27. Methane Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Methane Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
