Executive Life Coach Lynda Hoffman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynda Hoffman is a coach who takes a holistic and collaborative approach to helping executives become fully who they were always meant to be. Her clients often have ADHD and a desire to perform at a higher level.

She is well educated. She began her studies at McGill and Concordia Universities in her native Canada and is supplementing her coach training with ongoing Master’s Certification Coach Training with the ICF (International Coaches Federation). Lynda completed course work at Harvard University on Immunity to Change.. Lynda is warm and down to earth, constantly encouraging others to grow, learn about their self-worth, and feel more confident in their own skin.

Lynda was a Director at a private college creating support programs for young adults at risk. These individuals struggled with mental health, learning disorders and ADHD. She wanted to delver further into human development and why people put up with negative situations longer than they should. Helping individuals find their power and change became her calling. She reminds us that we are whole and resourceful (not broken) and that staying tied to our fears only keeps us small. If we change the way our brains are wired, and change our self-perception, then we can move forward. This is where coaching makes the real difference. Lynda works with clients who are 30-to-50-year-old professionals and business owners who feel like imposters – despite their success. They come from a variety of professional backgrounds but they all want to feel more confident in their roles and improve their performance.

After learning how to better understand her own children, she developed a specialization in coaching persons with ADHD. She’d been invited on two occasions to make presentations on this topic at the Canadian ADHD Resource Alliance. Whether her clients present with ADHD or not, Lynda takes a whole person approach, evaluating career and life situations and helping people be the bright, ambitious, professionals they can be, so they are seen by their coworkers for their strengths.

Lynda says the path to coaching was also about her own journey. “I know what it’s like to feel lost. I’ve experienced those challenges too. I learned to tap into my inner resourcefulness and take charge of my own life. It freed me.”

Lynda emphasizes that the brain is plastic, and coaching can help us change our neuropathways by making different choices and taking new actions.. Different actions over time create new neural pathways in the brain and it this that makes anything possible.

