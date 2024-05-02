Wolf of Wall St Jordan Belfort backs Brian Rose to be London Mayor

Brian Rose and Jordan Belfort at London Real studios

Brian Rose, the third-favourite in London race, gets boost from one of the biggest names in entrepreneurship as Jordan Belfort gives his support in interview

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Mayor candidate Brian Rose has received a last-minute boost with backing from ‘Wolf of Wall St’ Jordan Belfort.

Belfort achieved notoriety for his role in one of the most infamous financial scandals in Wall Street history, before re-inventing himself as a global expert on entrepreneurship.

He joined Rose’s Instagram Live on Wednesday to discuss politics, the dirty tricks the pair have encountered in their careers, as well as endorse the London Real Party campaign.

The timing is particularly appropriate: today, a BBC investigation revealed that Rose was among Mayoral contenders who had their identities stolen in a fake website scam.

Rose said: ‘Jordan has seen life from both sides of the tracks and brings a unique perspective on so much that is central to the London Mayoral race.

‘His knowledge of entrepreneurship, investment and blockchain is super-relevant to a global city such as London, and his experience of justice gives him a real-world perspective often missing from other so-called experts.’

Belfort is expected to back Rose for Mayor, adding momentum to a campaign which has seen Rose, a California-born Briton, establish himself as the leading independent candidate – and the third-favourite with bookmakers, ahead of the Green and Lib Dem hopefuls.

Rose said: ‘It is great to have Jordan on board and I was intrigued to listen to his take on the scandals that have been unfolding in London around fake websites and political skulduggery.

‘I was also happy to hear his positive take on my campaign to get elections carried out on the blockchain, as well as my plans for a London crypto token to be backed by a one-off tax on bank profits.’