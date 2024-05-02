Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,421 in the last 365 days.

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in May.

Sidoti May 2024 Virtual Investor Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

The Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. ET
Location: New York Hilton Midtown

Live webcasts of the panel and presentations can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological diseases by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates that modulate the neurotrophic HGF system, including fosgonimeton, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial that is expected to report topline data in the second half of 2024. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on X, (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram.

Investor Contacts:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219

Anne Marie Fields
Stern Investor Relations
annemarie.fields@sternir.com
332-213-1956

Media Contact:
Janine Bogris
Inizio Evoke Comms
Janine.bogris@inizioevoke.com
201-245-6838


Primary Logo

You just read:

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more