Colliers Reports First Quarter Results

Continued growth and resiliency from highly diversified recurring services

First quarter operating highlights:

  Three months ended
  March 31
(in millions of US$, except EPS)   2024     2023  
           
Revenues $ 1,002.0   $ 965.9  
Adjusted EBITDA (note 1)   108.7     104.6  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   0.77     0.86  
           
GAAP operating earnings   43.3     22.1  
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share   0.26     (0.47 )

TORONTO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the seasonally slow first quarter ended March 31, 2024, revenues were $1.0 billion, up 4% (4% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $108.7 million, up 4% (4% in local currency) versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.77, relative to $0.86 in the prior year quarter. First quarter Adjusted EPS was not significantly impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates. The GAAP operating earnings were $43.3 million as compared to $22.1 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $0.26 relative to diluted net loss per share of $0.47 in the prior year quarter. The first quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share were not significantly impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates.

“Outsourcing & Advisory, Investment Management and Leasing all showed improvement over the prior year. Our focus on expanding high-value, recurring service lines is paying off handsomely, reshaping and repositioning our business for the future. As expected, ongoing interest rate uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on Capital Markets,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers.

“We remain committed to the Colliers Way – delivering strong internal growth and strategic acquisitions that benefit our shareholders. In the last quarter, we successfully secured $300 million in new equity to fuel further expansion. Additionally, our recent acquisition of Colliers Philadelphia strengthens our presence in the mid-Atlantic region, solidifying our position as a top player in the United States.”

“Over the years Colliers has built a well-known and globally respected brand comprised of a highly diversified business model with over 70% of earnings generated from recurring revenue streams. Coupled with a strong and committed leadership team, including significant inside ownership, we have a 29-year record of delivering robust compound annual returns for shareholders,” he concluded.

About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 29 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $96 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service 

    Three months ended Change Change
(in thousands of US$)   March 31 in US$
% 		in LC
%
(LC = local currency)   2024   2023
                 
Outsourcing & Advisory   $ 497,489   $ 454,930   9%     9%  
Investment Management (1)     122,521     120,746   1%     1%  
Leasing     243,237     238,387   2%     2%  
Capital Markets     138,733     151,840   -9%     -8%  
Total revenues   $ 1,001,980   $ 965,903   4%     4%  
(1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through carried interest, were down 1% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

 

First quarter consolidated revenues were up 4% on a local currency basis. Robust growth in Outsourcing & Advisory was partly offset by continued challenges in Capital Markets due to ongoing interest rate uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions. Consolidated internal revenue growth measured in local currencies was 2% (note 4) versus the prior year quarter.

Segmented First Quarter Results
Revenues in the Americas region totalled $606.4 million, up 4% (4% in local currency) versus $581.6 million in the prior year quarter attributable to higher Outsourcing & Advisory and Leasing revenues as well as the favourable impact of recent acquisitions. As expected, Capital Markets revenues were impacted by ongoing interest rate uncertainty. Adjusted EBITDA was $54.9 million, up 2% (2% in local currency) relative to the prior year quarter on higher revenues. The GAAP operating earnings were $29.0 million, relative to $32.9 million in the prior year quarter.

EMEA region revenues totalled $146.6 million, up 2% (down 1% in local currency) compared to $143.4 million in the prior year quarter, attributable to lower transactional activity, particularly in Germany, partly offset by solid growth in Outsourcing & Advisory. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $12.0 million compared to a loss of $11.3 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP operating loss was $20.5 million compared to $25.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $126.4 million, up 5% (9% in local currency), compared to $120.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was driven by recent acquisitions and elevated Capital Markets activity in several markets in Asia, especially Japan. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million, up 81% (88% in local currency) primarily on changes in service mix. The GAAP operating earnings were $11.5 million, versus $5.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues were $122.5 million relative to $120.7 million in the prior year quarter, up 1% (1% in local currency). Passthrough revenues from historical carried interest were $3.0 million versus nil in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of carried interest, revenue was essentially flat with the prior year (down 1% (1% in local currency)) due to softer fundraising activity as well as modest valuation adjustments to assets in perpetual funds. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.9 million, down 4% (4% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter because of increased investments in new products and strategies, and enhanced distribution capabilities primarily in the Middle East. The GAAP operating earnings were $38.9 million in the quarter versus $14.8 million in the prior year quarter. AUM was $96.3 billion as of March 31, 2024 compared to $98.2 billion as of December 31, 2023 and was primarily impacted by modest unrealized valuation adjustments, which were less than benchmark indices.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $1.6 million in the first quarter, relative to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $15.7 million, versus $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Outlook for 2024
The Company is maintaining its outlook for 2024:

Measure Actual 2023 2024 Outlook
Revenue growth -3% +5% to +10%
Adjusted EBITDA growth -6% +5% to +15%
Adjusted EPS growth -23% +10% to +20%

The financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, geopolitical, health, social and related factors. Continued interest rate volatility and/or lack of credit availability for commercial real estate transactions could materially impact the outlook.

Conference Call
Colliers will be holding a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. The call, as well as a supplemental slide presentation, will be simultaneously web cast and can be accessed live or after the call at corporate.colliers.com in the Events section.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where the business may be concentrated; commercial real estate and real asset values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in capitalization rates across different asset types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain clients and renew related contracts; the ability to attract new capital commitments to Investment Management funds and retain existing capital under management; the ability to retain and incentivize employees; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers’ compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company’s Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company’s services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of global climate change; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities, war and terrorism on the Company’s operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations, including real estate investment management and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any fund.

Notes
Non-GAAP Measures
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (v) gains attributable to MSRs; (vi) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (vii) restructuring costs and (viii) stock-based compensation expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

  Three months ended
  March 31
(in thousands of US$) 2024     2023  
           
Net earnings (loss) $ 14,136     $ (907 )
Income tax   9,970       3,539  
Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments   (651 )     (3,320 )
Interest expense, net   19,872       22,832  
Operating earnings   43,327       22,144  
Depreciation and amortization   50,508       49,492  
Gains attributable to MSRs   (1,315 )     (3,035 )
Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments   436       3,154  
Acquisition-related items   1,940       26,468  
Restructuring costs   7,111       743  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,688       5,657  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,695     $ 104,623  

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iii) gains attributable to MSRs; (iv) acquisition-related items; (v) restructuring costs and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Similar to GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is dilutive for the Adjusted EPS calculation for all periods where the Convertible Notes were outstanding.

   
  Three months ended
  March 31
(in thousands of US$) 2024     2023  
           
Net earnings (loss) $ 14,136     $ (907 )
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (8,921 )     (10,941 )
Interest on Convertible Notes   -       2,300  
Amortization of intangible assets   35,086       36,843  
Gains attributable to MSRs   (1,315 )     (3,035 )
Acquisition-related items   1,940       26,468  
Restructuring costs   7,111       743  
Stock-based compensation expense   6,688       5,657  
Income tax on adjustments   (11,127 )     (11,348 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (6,130 )     (5,153 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 37,468     $ 40,627  
           
  Three months ended
  March 31
(in US$) 2024     2023  
           
Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ 0.26     $ (0.42 )
Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax   -       0.04  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   (0.15 )     0.17  
Amortization expense, net of tax   0.47       0.48  
Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax   (0.01 )     (0.04 )
Acquisition-related items   (0.02 )     0.52  
Restructuring costs, net of tax   0.11       0.01  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.11       0.10  
Adjusted EPS $ 0.77     $ 0.86  
           
Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands)   48,845       47,422  
(1) Amounts shown reflect the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation.

3. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price less distributions to non-controlling interests. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay dividends to shareholders. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

   
  Three months ended
  March 31
(in thousands of US$) 2024     2023  
           
Net cash used in operating activities $ (137,615 )   $ (132,568 )
Contingent acquisition consideration paid   2,738       272  
Purchase of fixed assets   (16,873 )     (18,883 )
Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price   33,918       30,772  
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests   (10,306 )     (11,061 )
Free cash flow $ (128,138 )   $ (131,468 )

4. Local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue and Adjusted EBITDA variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

5. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) that is derived from Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management service lines. Both these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. Adjusted EBITDA for this purpose is calculated in the same manner as for our debt agreement covenant calculation purposes, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

Colliers International Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)
      Three months
      ended March 31
(unaudited)     2024       2023  
Revenues   $ 1,001,980     $ 965,903  
             
Cost of revenues     606,245       586,260  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     299,960       281,539  
Depreciation     15,422       12,649  
Amortization of intangible assets     35,086       36,843  
Acquisition-related items (1)     1,940       26,468  
Operating earnings     43,327       22,144  
Interest expense, net     19,872       22,832  
Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments     (436 )     (3,154 )
Other income     (215 )     (166 )
Earnings before income tax     24,106       2,632  
Income tax     9,970       3,539  
Net earnings (loss)     14,136       (907 )
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     8,921       10,941  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     (7,442 )     8,304  
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company   $ 12,657     $ (20,152 )
             
Net earnings (loss) per common share            
             
Basic   $ 0.26     $ (0.47 )
Diluted (2)   $ 0.26     $ (0.47 )
             
Adjusted EPS (3)   $ 0.77     $ 0.86  
             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)            
Basic     48,498       43,047  
Diluted     48,845       43,047  


Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1)   Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.
(2)   Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method was anti-dilutive for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
(3)   See definition and reconciliation above.


Colliers International Group Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets                
(in thousands of US$)      
                 
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(unaudited) 2024   2023   2023
                 
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,321   $ 181,134   $ 178,659
Restricted cash (1)   40,136     37,941     43,994
Accounts receivable and contract assets   704,084     726,764     682,538
Warehouse receivables (2)   27,499     177,104     120,300
Prepaids and other assets   317,487     306,829     260,679
Warehouse fund assets   42,982     44,492     37,996
Current assets   1,297,509     1,474,264     1,324,166
Other non-current assets   195,082     188,745     175,141
Warehouse fund assets   80,382     47,536     -
Fixed assets   203,554     202,837     171,107
Operating lease right-of-use assets   372,788     390,565     351,600
Deferred tax assets, net   57,313     59,468     67,369
Goodwill and intangible assets   3,065,686     3,118,711     3,119,326
Total assets $ 5,272,314   $ 5,482,126   $ 5,208,709
                 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 884,634   $ 1,104,935   $ 962,464
Other current liabilities   93,827     75,764     105,855
Long-term debt - current   12,905     1,796     4,382
Warehouse credit facilities (2)   21,403     168,780     112,331
Operating lease liabilities - current   88,006     89,938     85,638
Current liabilities   1,100,775     1,441,213     1,270,670
Long-term debt - non-current   1,337,471     1,500,843     1,613,792
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   359,857     375,454     331,228
Other liabilities   126,457     151,333     149,822
Deferred tax liabilities, net   38,900     43,191     49,416
Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets   84,545     47,536     -
Convertible notes   -     -     226,875
Redeemable non-controlling interests   1,060,207     1,072,066     1,073,635
Shareholders' equity   1,164,102     850,490     493,271
Total liabilities and equity $ 5,272,314   $ 5,482,126   $ 5,208,709
                 
Supplemental balance sheet information                
Total debt (3) $ 1,350,376   $ 1,502,639   $ 1,618,174
Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3)   1,185,055     1,321,505     1,439,515
Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4)   2.0     2.2     2.2

 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(1)   Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.
(2)   Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.
(3)   Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes.
(4)   Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.


Colliers International Group Inc.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(in thousands of US$)
      Three months ended
      March 31
(unaudited)     2024       2023  
             
Cash provided by (used in)            
             
Operating activities            
Net earnings (loss)   $ 14,136     $ (907 )
Items not affecting cash:            
Depreciation and amortization     50,508       49,492  
Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights     (1,315 )     (3,035 )
Gains attributable to the fair value of loan            
premiums and origination fees     (2,199 )     (4,017 )
Deferred income tax     (3,989 )     (10,989 )
Other     13,462       35,309  
      70,603       65,853  
             
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, prepaid            
expenses and other assets     4,641       (29,755 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued            
expenses and other liabilities     (46,642 )     3,111  
Decrease in accrued compensation     (146,932 )     (180,308 )
Contingent acquisition consideration paid     (2,738 )     (272 )
Mortgage origination activities, net     3,498       2,785  
Sales to AR Facility, net     (20,045 )     6,018  
Net cash used in operating activities     (137,615 )     (132,568 )
             
Investing activities            
Purchases of fixed assets     (16,873 )     (18,883 )
Purchases of warehouse fund assets     (36,426 )     (37,996 )
Proceeds from disposal of warehouse fund assets     4,944       44,000  
Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price     33,918       30,772  
Other investing activities     (35,415 )     (21,067 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (49,852 )     (3,174 )
             
Financing activities            
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net     (105,052 )     172,420  
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net     (2,654 )     (12,544 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders     (7,132 )     (6,440 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests     (10,306 )     (11,061 )
Issuance of subordinate voting shares     286,924       -  
Other financing activities     14,129       14,987  
Net cash provided by financing activities     175,909       157,362  
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,            
cash equivalents and restricted cash     (2,060 )     1,991  
             
Net change in cash and cash            
equivalents and restricted cash     (13,618 )     23,611  
Cash and cash equivalents and            
restricted cash, beginning of period     219,075       199,042  
Cash and cash equivalents and            
restricted cash, end of period   $ 205,457     $ 222,653  


 

Colliers International Group Inc.        
Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                                   
          Asia   Investment        
(unaudited) Americas   EMEA   Pacific   Management   Corporate   Consolidated
                                   
Three months ended March 31                                
                                   
2024                                  
Revenues $ 606,411   $ 146,568     $ 126,357   $ 122,521   $ 123     $ 1,001,980
Adjusted EBITDA   54,884     (11,986 )     14,591     52,850     (1,644 )     108,695
Operating earnings (loss)   29,037     (20,461 )     11,540     38,880     (15,669 )     43,327
                                   
2023                                  
Revenues $ 581,551   $ 143,371     $ 120,093   $ 120,746   $ 142     $ 965,903
Adjusted EBITDA   53,863     (11,261 )     8,049     54,894     (922 )     104,623
Operating earnings (loss)   32,870     (25,034 )     5,040     14,804     (5,536 )     22,144

COMPANY CONTACTS:
Jay S. Hennick
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Chris McLernon
Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services

Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500



