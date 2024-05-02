Comic Book Fans Rally for Children International:

McFarlane Productions Online Charity Auction Raises Over $80,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A worldwide community of comic book enthusiasts, particularly the devotees of comic book legend Todd McFarlane’s iconic creations, banded together in a recent one night online auction event that generated more than $80,000 for the global nonprofit Children International.

Renowned for co-founding Image Comics, bringing to life the beloved antihero Spawn, and crafting the imaginative world of The Amazing Spider-man, McFarlane’s artistic prowess and humanitarian spirit intersected in a live stream auction on Whatnot, the widely used social media marketplace app.

During a two-hour period on Feb. 12, comic book enthusiasts participated in the online auction purchasing a treasure trove of exclusive items, from original art pages to coveted memorabilia from the Spawn series. Additionally, auction bidders had the chance to secure unique opportunities for personal interaction with McFarlane himself, including personalized portfolio reviews and personal meet-and-greet sessions. And for the first time in 30 years, McFarlane put up for auction a page of his original artwork.

Every dollar raised from the auction will go to Children International, an organization that resonated deeply with McFarlane as he sought to make a tangible impact in the fight against global poverty.

Todd McFarlane is the Co-Founder and President of Image Comics, the CEO of McFarlane Toys (one of the United States’ top toy manufacturers), and the founder of Todd McFarlane Productions and McFarlane Films.

“Through its efforts to help in harnessing, in many countries, the potential of so many underserved children and young kids, Children International embodies the essence of compassion and change,” McFarlane said. “It’s an honor for me to have been a part of bringing the generous donations of hundreds of comic book fans to help champion Children International's mission . I'm so proud of how our comic community stepped up to hopefully make a profound difference in the lives of children worldwide.”

Susana Eshleman, CEO and President of Children International, expressed appreciation to McFarlane for engaging his fan base in his fundraising effort, noting Children International’s focus on bringing people together to end poverty for good.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Todd, McFarlane, his studio and his fans for their support,” Eshleman said. “Their generosity will catalyze positive change in the lives of countless children and families, moving us closer to our shared vision of a world free from poverty. We hope this auction is the first of many goodwill efforts in a longstanding partnership between our global organization and a true comic book superstar.”

For McFarlane fans who missed the auction but still wish to support 200,000 children and youth globally, donations to Children International can be made by visiting this website address: https://www.children.org/mcfarlanesupport

About Children International

Children International, based in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, is a global nonprofit that delivers child and youth development programming and support to eradicate the cycle of generational poverty. Through a distinctive customized approach, Children International serves young people in Latin America, Asia, Africa and the United States for the first two decades of their lives, providing access to health care, educational preparation, and the life skills and job skills they need to become gainfully employed. When equipped to transform their own lives, young people also transform their families and communities, and, as a result, multiply good in the world. For more information, visit www.children.org.

