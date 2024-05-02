insightsoftware Recognized as DACH Region Market Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in BARC Score Financial Performance Management Report

Leading European analyst firm recognizes insightsoftware’s finance and accounting solutions in latest market assessments

RALEIGH, N.C., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has been named a Market Leader in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management (FPM) DACH report. Within the report that reviews the top vendors in FPM, IDL from insightsoftware retained its DACH region Market Leader position for the sixth year in a row. In addition to this achievement, insightsoftware has also been named a Challenger in the BARC Score Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A) report.

IDL increases accuracy, reduces risk, and encourages wider participation in financial processes by creating a single point of truth that integrates data from existing systems for fast, automated planning, consolidation, reporting, and analysis. BARC, a leading analyst firm for data & analytics and enterprise software, identified key strengths for IDL: comprehensive coverage of essential finance functions, predefined business rules, deployment flexibility, centralized user management, and data access.

Daf Llewellyn, General Manager, EMEA, insightsoftware, said: “Our consistent recognition in these BARC reports underscores our steadfast dedication and commitment to continued growth as the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO. We’re committed to transforming how teams operate and empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions by enabling organizations to efficiently manage the consolidation of complex data and financial systems.”

BARC Score reports analyze the strengths and challenges of all market-leading software vendors. The studies are based on extensive data points from various BARC surveys and numerous analyst interactions. Vendors are evaluated on various criteria, including the functional breadth of the product portfolio, architecture, sales and marketing strategy, financial metrics and customer feedback.

Dr. Christian Fuchs, BARC Senior Data & Analytics Analyst, said: “insightsoftware's strategic growth through acquisition has culminated in an expansive portfolio of solutions tailored to the essential functions within an organization’s finance department. Above all, the broad and comprehensive functionality of the IDL portfolio secures insightsoftware IDL's position as Market Leader.”

Download a complimentary copy of the BARC Score Financial Performance Management (DACH) here. For more information on IDL from insightsoftware, visit the website or schedule a demo here.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About BARC

BARC is a leading analyst firm for data & analytics and enterprise software with a reputation for unbiased and trusted advice. Our expert analysts deliver a wide range of research, events and advisory services for the data & analytics community. Our innovative research evaluates software and vendors rigorously and highlights market trends, delivering insights that enable our customers to innovate with data, analytics and AI. BARC’s 25 years of experience with data strategy & culture, data architecture, organization and software selection help clients transform into truly data-driven organizations.

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

insightsoftware@inkhouse.com

Daniel Tummeley

Corporate Communications Manager

daniel.tummeley@insightsoftware.com

Daniel insightsoftware 9188684646 alicia.buffer@insightsoftware.com