Editas Medicine Announces First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss results for the first quarter 2024 and to provide a corporate update.

To access the conference call:

  • U.S. callers should dial +1-877-407-0989 and international callers should dial +1-201-389-0921 approximately five minutes before the call begins.
  • Participants should ask to be connected to the Editas Medicine Earnings Conference Call.

The conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com. A replay will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

In addition to the conference call, management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bank of America Health Care Conference 2024
    Date: Tuesday, May 14
    Location: Las Vegas, NV
  • 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date: Wednesday, May 15
    Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
    Location: New York, NY
  • Stifel’s 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Forum
    Date: Tuesday, May 28
    Location: Virtual

The fireside chat at RBC Capital Markets will be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine
As a clinical-stage gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.


Media and Investor Contact:
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

