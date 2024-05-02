Perspective Therapeutics to Provide Recent Business Highlights and Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SEATTLE, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 before market open. The press release will be available on the newsroom section of the Company’s website at https://perspectivetherapeutics.com/newsroom/press-releases.



About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides, which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts: Perspective Therapeutics IR Annie Cheng ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com Russo Partners, LLC Nic Johnson / Adanna G. Alexander, Ph.D. perspectivetx@russopr.com