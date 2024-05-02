Alpha Transform Holdings Announces Strategic Investments in AI

Enzo Villani Joins Board of Advisors of Cloudbench LLC and Arhasi Inc., Spearheading Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Web3

Tampa, FL, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Transform Holdings (“ATH”) is pleased to announce that Enzo Villani, CEO of ATH and Managing Partner of Alpha Sigma Capital, has joined the Board of Advisors of Cloudbench LLC and Arhasi Inc. in combination with a strategic investment in both firms. ATH is a leading fintech, AI, media and digital asset investment and advisory organization whose principals have an extensive track record of founding and building market systems.



Having had a partnership together since their founding in 2023, Tampa-based Cloudbench, a Google partner and leading emerging technology consulting firm, and Arhasi Inc., a Dallas-based AI solution engineering firm, are led by industry veterans hailing from esteemed companies like Deloitte, PwC, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, and Google. Positioned at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence and Web3, they are collectively paving the way for an AI and decentralized-driven future through four areas of expertise - AI/ML engineering, Data Services, Cloud Engineering, and Web3 development.

The pair have stood up a joint AI and Data foundry in Frisco, Texas housing some of the brightest machine learning engineers, data scientists, data architects, and dApp developers from top universities such as Cornell University, Duke University, University of California, and University of Texas.

A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 150.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2023 to 2030. The revenue forecast for 2030 is projected to reach $1,345.2 billion.

Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings, stated, "Given our strong focus on AI and Web3 technologies, as well as the $1 trillion-plus market potential in AI services, our goal has been to create a comprehensive, world class AI and Web3 development capability for our portfolio clients and industry partners. This includes offering a diverse range of services such as AI strategy and implementation planning, algorithm design, and AI model and dApp development. Cloudbench and Arhasi will collaborate closely to act as a vital bridge between AI and Web3 development expertise and the evolving requirements of our clients, thus facilitating a seamless transition towards AI and Web3 adoption and product development."

Tom Richer, Founder of Cloudbench, added, "The future of the AI and Web3 services market looks promising. AI stands ready to revolutionize every industry and customer segment, becoming an essential asset for businesses globally. With ongoing innovation spearheaded by industry leaders like our strategic partner Google, the market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, buoyed by both rising demand and government support. With the backing of ATH along with our strategic partner Arhasi, Cloudbench is strongly positioned to accelerate the adoption of AI in the midmarket, positioning us as a leading consultancy in the forefront of artificial intelligence and Web3."

Mr. Richer is a technology industry veteran and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience focused on delivering AI and cloud technology consulting services for enterprise businesses. He has held Founder, CEO, Board Advisor, and executive-level roles at multiple startups and large technology services companies such as Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant and tech giants IBM, Microsoft, and HP.

Chiru Bhavansikar, Chief AI Officer of Arhasi, said, “Users trust powerful and dependable AI agents. We've noticed that the integration of AI agents is spreading across sectors like securities, banking, finance, and insurance, transforming various operational aspects. We see that AI is employed for customer interaction, investment protocols, and operational tasks across various industries. However, users are concerned about the lack of explainability, which could hinder the evaluation of the system's conceptual coherence. Nonetheless, we believe AI has the potential to streamline financial processes on Web3 platforms by effectively leveraging the synergies between these two technologies. With our strategic partner Cloudbench along with our innovative platforms and technologies, we are poised to instill enterprise AI integrity.”

Mr. Bhavansikar is a seasoned technology leader with over two decades of experience in conceptualizing, strategizing, and innovating Cloud, Data, and AI solutions. He pioneered Australia's inaugural cloud-computing platform, spearheaded Deloitte's AI Financial Forecasting platform, and played a key role in shaping the Cloudera Director platform. During his tenure at Deloitte and PwC, Mr. Bhavansikar led the establishment of AI engineering capabilities. Additionally, he provided strategic consultation to Google, contributing to the enhancement of their Data Governance services.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/

About Cloudbench

Cloudbench is at the forefront of value-driven emerging technology consulting, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. Our mission is to rapidly help small and medium clients enable, embrace, and manage AI and Data to unlock innovation and drive growth. Cloudbench is an official Google Cloud partner and a member of the Google Cloud for Startups program. Discover more at www.cloudbench.net.

About Arhasi

Arhasi is a boutique AI solution engineering company that is focused on rapid enablement of secure, governed and compliant AI solutions. Our curated platform expedites use case activation, risk management and operational readiness of AI Agents. Our mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises.

Discover more at www.arhasi.com

