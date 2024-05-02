Submit Release
Arvinas to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2024 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. PT in Las Vegas.
    • Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.
  • UBS Spring Biotech Conferences on Tuesday, May 21.
    • Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in investor 1x1 meetings.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kathleen Murphy
+1 (760) 622-3771
Kathleen.Murphy@arvinas.com


