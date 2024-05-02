Arvinas to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2024 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m. PT in Las Vegas. Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.



UBS Spring Biotech Conferences on Tuesday, May 21. Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will participate in investor 1x1 meetings.



Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

