Krystal Biotech to Present at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the Company will be presenting new preclinical data highlighting the potential of the Company’s HSV-1 based vector platform for back of the eye gene delivery at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting being held from May 5-9, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.



Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: An HSV-1-Based Vector Platform for Localized Delivery to the Posterior of the Eye

Presenter: Haley Nicole Cartwright

Date and Time: May 7, 2024 from 3:30PM to 5:15PM PT

Posterboard Number: B0022

Abstract Number: 3978 - B0022



The poster will be available to conference attendees. Following the presentation, the poster will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).



CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Stéphane Paquette, PhD

Krystal Biotech

spaquette@krystalbio.com



