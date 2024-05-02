FactSet Increases Dividend

Submit Release
NORWALK, Conn., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share to $1.04 per share.

The $0.06 per share increase marks the twenty-fifth consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split-adjusted basis, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on June 20, 2024, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including over 206,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn

