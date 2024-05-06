Drone Package Delivery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The drone package delivery market size is expected to see exponentially grown in the next few years. It will grow to $13.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%.” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the drone package delivery market size is predicted to reach $13.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%.

The growth in the drone package delivery market is due to the increase in e-commerce and online shopping. North America region is expected to hold the largest drone package delivery market share. Major players in the drone package delivery market include Amazon.com Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Zipline International Inc., FedEx Corporation, DHL International GmbH.

Drone Package Delivery Market Segments

•By Drone Type: Fixed Wing, Rotor Drone, Hybrid Drones

•By Range: Short <25 Kilometers, Long >25 Kilometers

•By Package Size: < 2 Kilograms, 2 – 5 Kilograms, > 5 Kilograms

•By Application: E-Commerce, Quick Service Restaurant, Convenience Stores, Healthcare, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global drone package delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drone package delivery refers to the services that deliver packages through drones. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. Delivery drones are functioned independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at one time.

