Mushroom Market Poised to Reach $53,342.0 Million by 2027, Fueled by Rising Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits

Mushrooms contain a ton of minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, and zinc. They are low in calories and free from fat and cholesterol.

The global mushroom market is projected to reach $53,342.0 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Mushroom Market by type, form, end use, and distribution channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027, the mushroom market size is expected to reach $53,342.0 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Mushrooms are considered to be good for health as they contain negligible sodium and gluten content. Low fat and cholesterol content is expected to result in increased consumer acceptance of mushrooms. They are grouped under vegetables and contain various nutrients such as potassium, vitamins, and selenium. The most popular of mushroom is Agaricusbisporus, which is considered safe for most people to eat as they is grown in a controlled and sterilized environment.

The mushroom market is segmented on the basis of type, form, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into button, shiitake, oyster, and others. By form, it is bifurcated into fresh and processed. Depending on end use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channels. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Other types of mushrooms, such as Cremini, Portabello, Maitake, Enoki, Beech, King Trumpet, Black Trumpet, Chanterelle, Hedgehog, Morel, and Porcino mushrooms, are found in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In a mushroom market analysis, button mushroom market share is higher depending on the type. According to the form of the mushrooms, fresh mushrooms have the largest market share. Based on end-use, the commercial segment holds the largest market share. Depending on the distribution channel, the market share of specialty stores is the highest.

Mushrooms have a considerably short shelf life, which is expected to adversely affect the market. However, various governments and foreign agencies are continuously investing in R&D to cope with this issue of shorter shelf life. Several developments in biotechnology have enhanced the breeding of mushrooms, which is expected to drive the mushroom market from 2021 to 2027. In addition, improvements in food preferences and a rise in knowledge of balanced diets among consumers are expected to propel market growth.

The increase in commercial consumption of mushrooms in restaurants, supermarkets, cafeterias, and hotels is expected to play a vital role in mushroom market demand and growth during the forecast period. In addition, changes in consumer preferences toward vegan food and a rise in demand for meat substitutes are also expected to propel mushroom market growth in the future. These mushroom market trends are going to propel the mushroom industry.

Furthermore, change in customer preferences toward processed food consumption is another major mushroom market opportunity that propels market growth. However, production of mushrooms is heavily labor-intensive and requires high operating costs, which, in turn, is anticipated to hamper growth of the market.

rise in disposable incomes in urban areas and people living in metropolises in developing countries are key contributors to the food sector. Firms in the food sector are also taking advantage of increasing trends in food ready-to-eat consumption, processed foods, and advanced packaging. As a result, the global market for mushrooms is growing significantly across the globe.

Rapid development of the catering sector stimulates growth of mushrooms in the respective market. Catering channels are one of the key channels for marketing of mushrooms, where staff work continuously to ensure food safety standards to increase awareness of safety of raw materials and to protect environment.

There are about 20 different types of mushrooms present in the market that are found across the globe. Shiitake and oyster mushrooms are the most commonly used ones for human consumption. Mushrooms contain a ton of minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, and zinc. They are low in calories and free of fat and cholesterol. Mushrooms are also rich in antioxidants such as selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and minimize inflammation and chronic diseases. Hence, owing to these nutritional properties, edible mushrooms are very popular among global customers.

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the mushroom market. Key players in the global mushroom market include Mush-boom Costa Pty Ltd., The Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland, S.A. Mushrooms, Basciani Foods Inc., To-Jo Mushrooms, Ann Miller’s Specialty Mushrooms, Valley Mushrooms, White Prince Mushrooms, and NABIA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The global mushroom market was valued at $33,553.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $53,342.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3%.

By region, the North American mushroom market is highest revenue contributor, was valued at $11,240.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $16,642.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4%.

By type, the shiitake mushrooms segmentis estimated to witness fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.9%.

In the North American mushroom market, the U.S. contributed thehighest revenue of $8,368.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $11,929.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9%.

