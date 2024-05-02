Call for Nominations Open for “Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards”

National awards program recognizes the most innovative products, technologies, and services supporting STEM educators and students

PORTLAND, Ore., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The call for nominations is now open for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards. Hosted by Catapult X in partnership with MCH Strategic Data, the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), Educators Pick Best of STEM recognizes innovative products, technologies, and services that are positively impacting STEM education nationwide. Notably, now in its fourth year, this is the only awards program that is specifically created for—and judged by—STEM educators.



“There are no better judges of what’s needed and what works in today’s STEM classrooms than STEM educators themselves,” said Daylene Long, CEO of Catapult X. “The Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards brings together a highly-qualified panel of educators who decide which products and services are impacting, influencing, and supporting teaching and learning. For edtech providers, receiving this recognition is the ultimate validation.”

To enter, companies must complete a short nomination, including a description of the product, service, or technology; the grade levels the product, service, or technology serves (PreK-college/university level); and the company website and name. Companies can additionally provide a limited license or product for judges to review, as well as schedule product demonstrations during the judging period.

The awards program features more than 35 categories in total, including five new categories added this year:

Best Use of AI for Teaching & Learning

Best Comprehensive Platform for Career & Technical Education (CTE)

Best Entrepreneurship Program for Career & Technical Education (CTE)

CTE Champion: International Impact

Best of STEM: Differentiated Instruction for Teaching & Learning



Additional categories include:

Best Innovation of 2024

Best Customer Support

Best Freebies

Best Professional Development

Social Impact Award: Developing Citizen Scientists

Social Impact Award: Promoting Diversity & Equity Inclusion

…and many more, including categories for subject-specific products, CTE products, organizations pushing the boundaries of technology for teaching and learning, and products and services that are specifically helping educators accelerate student learning



All nominations are due by June 28, 2024. The cost is $695 for one submission, $625 per submission for two to four submissions, and $575 per submission for five or more submissions. There is an early-bird discount of $50 per submission when submissions are entered before May 17, 2024.

Educator judging will take place in July followed by a popular vote, which is open to more than 250,000 educators, starting on July 30, 2024.

Winners will be announced August 20, 2024 on the Best of STEM website, LinkedIn, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Led by Annie Galvin Teich, President of The Teich Group , this year’s judges include Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Kim Collazo, Christina Wilson, Erin Barr, Jamica Craig and Omah Duncan. The organization is currently accepting applications for additional judges. STEM educators who are interested in judging the 2024 awards should contact Teich at ateich@theteichgroup.net before May 15, 2024.

For more information about Educators Pick Best of STEM 2024, visit www.bestofstemawards.com .

About Catapult X

Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults exclusively with science and STEM/STEAM education industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to catapult their brand and products forward by using data-driven insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education, and market analytics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Additionally, Catapult X provides thought leadership strategies, lead generation campaigns, competitive analyses, focus groups, and in-depth interviews. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.

About MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data is a first-class leading provider of data and technology solutions in education, religion, healthcare and government. MCH is dedicated to providing superior solutions through its ongoing investment in people, data and technology. Learn more at www.mchdata.com or find them on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About NABT

Since being established in 1938, the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) has been the recognized "leader in life science education." Thousands of educators have joined NABT to share experiences and expertise with colleagues from around the globe; keep up with trends and developments in the field; and grow professionally. For more information about NABT, please visit www.NABT.org .

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 35,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.NSTA.org , or follow NSTA on X , formerly known as Twitter, Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About LCG

Leoni Consulting Group (LCG) is a certified women-owned marketing agency that exclusively partners with education brands to increase their reach, relationships, and revenue. They offer three primary services: Social Media Management, Custom Content Marketing, and Email Marketing. Learn alongside them from their popular podcast, All Things Marketing and Education , blog , and downloads . Reach out to them at LeoniConsultingGroup.com or talk to them on Twitter or LinkedIn .