Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,159 in the last 365 days.

Brooklyn's Longest Running Vegan Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

VSPOT restaurant takes pride in creating healthy plant-based meals.

VSPOT restaurant takes pride in creating healthy plant-based meals.

Serving the Park Slope, Brooklyn community.

VSPOT prides itself as Vegan Food for All, being recognized as a culinary destination for its diverse vegan offerings.”
— V Spot Brothers Daniel & Alex Carabano

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2006 VSPOT has survived the 2008 Market Crash, The Pandemic and still remains as one of the best vegan restaurants in New York City.

Brothers Daniel & Alex Carabano leaned on their Colombian heritage to create VSPOT's menu, reflecting their Latino-heritate with dishes they enjoyed growing up in Brooklyn. VSPOT takes pride in creating healthy plant-based alternatives to traditional favorites like burgers and tacos.

Attorney Steven Simicich joined in 2011 and worked alongside the brothers to expand beyond park slope with catering/events all throughout the five boroughs. Vegan has come a long way and continues to appeal to a larger audience hungry for the fresh, made-from-scratch, plant based dishes.

VSPOT prides itself as Vegan Food for All, being recognized as a culinary destination for its diverse vegan offerings.

About V Spot
VSPOT offers gluten-free options, fresh juice, fruit smoothies, dairy-free milkshakes, desserts & cocktails. Open for take out and delivery seven days a week.

The V Spot Restaurant
56 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11217
(718) 928-8778

http://www.vspot.restaurant/
https://www.facebook.com/vspotnyc
https://www.instagram.com/thevspotrestaurant

Andrew Ciccone
Hudson Valley Public Relations
+1 845-702-6226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Brooklyn's Longest Running Vegan Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more