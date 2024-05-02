Brooklyn's Longest Running Vegan Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

VSPOT restaurant takes pride in creating healthy plant-based meals.

Serving the Park Slope, Brooklyn community.

VSPOT prides itself as Vegan Food for All, being recognized as a culinary destination for its diverse vegan offerings.” — V Spot Brothers Daniel & Alex Carabano

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2006 VSPOT has survived the 2008 Market Crash, The Pandemic and still remains as one of the best vegan restaurants in New York City.

Brothers Daniel & Alex Carabano leaned on their Colombian heritage to create VSPOT's menu, reflecting their Latino-heritate with dishes they enjoyed growing up in Brooklyn. VSPOT takes pride in creating healthy plant-based alternatives to traditional favorites like burgers and tacos.

Attorney Steven Simicich joined in 2011 and worked alongside the brothers to expand beyond park slope with catering/events all throughout the five boroughs. Vegan has come a long way and continues to appeal to a larger audience hungry for the fresh, made-from-scratch, plant based dishes.

About V Spot

VSPOT offers gluten-free options, fresh juice, fruit smoothies, dairy-free milkshakes, desserts & cocktails. Open for take out and delivery seven days a week.

The V Spot Restaurant

56 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11217

(718) 928-8778

http://www.vspot.restaurant/

https://www.facebook.com/vspotnyc

https://www.instagram.com/thevspotrestaurant