Brooklyn's Longest Running Vegan Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary
Serving the Park Slope, Brooklyn community.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2006 VSPOT has survived the 2008 Market Crash, The Pandemic and still remains as one of the best vegan restaurants in New York City.
Brothers Daniel & Alex Carabano leaned on their Colombian heritage to create VSPOT's menu, reflecting their Latino-heritate with dishes they enjoyed growing up in Brooklyn. VSPOT takes pride in creating healthy plant-based alternatives to traditional favorites like burgers and tacos.
Attorney Steven Simicich joined in 2011 and worked alongside the brothers to expand beyond park slope with catering/events all throughout the five boroughs. Vegan has come a long way and continues to appeal to a larger audience hungry for the fresh, made-from-scratch, plant based dishes.
VSPOT prides itself as Vegan Food for All, being recognized as a culinary destination for its diverse vegan offerings.
About V Spot
VSPOT offers gluten-free options, fresh juice, fruit smoothies, dairy-free milkshakes, desserts & cocktails. Open for take out and delivery seven days a week.
