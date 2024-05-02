Aanastra Inc to Showcase its Peptide-RNA Therapeutics Technology in Multiple Presentations at the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapies (ASGCT) Annual Meeting 2024

LOS ANGELES and NIMES, France, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aanastra, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing RNA therapeutics leveraging its peptide delivery technology for targeting cancers and other genetic diseases, today announced multiple presentations at the 2024 American Society for Gene and Cell Therapies (ASGCT), taking place May 7-11, 2024, in Baltimore, MD.

ASGCT presentation details are below:

Title (Poster): "Peptide Based Nanoparticle-Platform for Extrahepatic Delivery of Functional mRNAs"

Session Title: Other Nonviral Delivery

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 761

Date/Time: Wednesday May 8, 2024, 12:00 PM

Presenting Author: DIVITA Gilles, PhD

Title (Poster): "Peptide-Based Nanoparticles Mediated mRNA Rescue of Factor VIII; a New Approach to Treat Hemophilia A"

Session Title: Liver Genetic Diseases

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 1093

Date/Time: Thursday May 9, 2024, 12:00 PM

Presenting Author: DIVITA Gilles, PhD

Title (Poster): "In Vivo CRISPR Mediated Editing of PCSK9 Using Peptide-Based Nanoparticles Durably Lowers Cholesterol in Mice"

Session Title: Liver Genetic Diseases

Location: Exhibit Hall

Abstract Number: 1094

Date/Time: Thursday May 9, 2024, 12:00 PM

Presenting Author: DIVITA Gilles, PhD

Title (Oral Presentation): "KRAS Mutant Gene Editing Abolishes Tumor Growth In Vivo and Overcomes Acquired Resistance to KRASG12C and KRASG12D Small Molecule Inhibitors"

Session Title: Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy II

Location: Room 318-323

Abstract Number: 415

Date/Time: Saturday May 11, 2024, 10:15 AM - 12:00 PM

Presenting Author: DESAI Neil, PhD

More information can be found on the ASGCT meeting website.

About Aanastra, Inc.

Aanastra Inc (formerly Aadigen Inc) is a start-up biopharmaceutical company focused on treating cancer using its novel RNA therapeutics strategy to target aberrant Tumor Suppressor Genes and Oncogenes. Aanastra’s technology has also been used to target other genetic diseases. The technology driving Aanastra’s approach is based on proprietary RNA combined with proprietary peptides that are able to target various tissues and tumors in vivo unlike commonly used strategies for RNA delivery including viral and lipid-based methods.

Aanastra’s strategy for aberrant Tumor Suppressor Rescue using proprietary mRNA and gene editing of mutated Oncogenes have shown remarkable antitumor effects in animal models of various cancers that have mutated P53, KRAS or BRCA1. The utility of Aanastra’s technology has also been demonstrated outside of cancer in animal models of hemophilia A to normalize Factor VIII levels and in cholesterol lowering applications by targeting PCSK9.

Aanastra (Los Angeles, CA) works closely with its sister company Divincell SAS (Nimes, France) in the development of its RNA therapeutics. More information on the Company's strategy is available on the Aanastra website at www.aanastra.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact: IR@aanastra.com