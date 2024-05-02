Record Results by Willis Lease Finance Corporation with First Quarter Pre-tax Income of $29.9 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) today reported record first quarter total revenues of $119.1 million and record quarterly pre-tax income of $29.9 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, aggregate, core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were at an all-time high of $96.8 million, up 26% as compared to $76.7 million in 2023. The growth was predominantly driven by core, recurring lease and maintenance revenues associated with a strong, resurging aviation marketplace, and airlines leveraging our leasing, parts and maintenance capabilities in order to avoid protracted engine shop visits.



“Having developed our 145 maintenance and exchange capabilities over the past few years, we have become the partner of choice for airlines looking to avoid or outsource maintenance risk,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “This strategy has proven effective, particularly in our supply chain constrained environment.”

“The Company performed well in the first quarter of 2024 and is benefiting from the continued maturation of our strategy,” said Brian R. Hole, President of WLFC.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2024, as compared to March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023):

Lease rent revenue of $52.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 was in-line with lease rent revenue of $53.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we purchased equipment (including capitalized costs) totaling $62.8 million, which consisted of two aircraft and four engines and other parts and equipment purchased for our lease portfolio. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we purchased equipment (including capitalized costs) totaling $55.7 million, which consisted of five engines and other parts and equipment purchased for our lease portfolio.

Maintenance reserve revenue was $43.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 86.7%, compared to $23.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, reflecting the high level of usage of our assets by our customer base. Engines on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $37.6 million of short-term maintenance revenues in 2024, compared to $23.5 million in the prior year. There was $6.3 million of long-term maintenance revenue recognized in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to no long-term maintenance revenue recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, there were $26.7 million and $13.7 million, respectively, of deferred in-substance fixed payment use fees included in Unearned revenue associated with engines on short-term leases. These deferred in-substance fixed payment use fees represent portfolio utilization beyond the maintenance reserve revenues reflected in our Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income.

Spare parts and equipment sales decreased to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in spare parts sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 reflects variations in the timing of sales.

Gain on sale of leased equipment was $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting the sale of eight engines. Loss on sale of leased equipment was $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the sale of two engines. The Company is experiencing a strong market for engine sales.

The Company generated a quarterly record of $29.9 million of pre-tax income in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the pre-tax income of $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The book value of lease assets directly owned or through our joint ventures, inclusive of our notes receivable, maintenance rights, and investments in sales-type leases, was $2,530.7 million as of March 31, 2024.

Diluted weighted average income per common share was $3.00 for the first quarter 2024, compared to diluted weighted average income per common share of $0.55 in the first quarter of 2023.

Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $69.35 at March 31, 2024, compared to $67.73 at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,270.4 million, consisting of $2,130.3 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $97.9 million of notes receivable, $9.2 million of maintenance rights, and $33.0 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 337 engines, 14 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,223.4 million, consisting of $2,112.8 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $92.6 million of notes receivable, $9.2 million of maintenance rights, and $8.8 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and pandemics; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023 % Change

REVENUE Lease rent revenue $ 52,881 $ 53,220 (0.6 )% Maintenance reserve revenue 43,870 23,498 86.7 % Spare parts and equipment sales 3,288 5,052 (34.9 )% Interest revenue 2,269 2,046 10.9 % Gain (loss) on sale of leased equipment 9,201 (133 ) nm Maintenance services revenue 5,227 4,659 12.2 % Other revenue 2,347 1,193 96.7 % Total revenue 119,083 89,535 33.0 % EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization expense 22,486 22,549 (0.3 )% Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 2,705 4,499 (39.9 )% Cost of maintenance services 5,574 3,927 41.9 % Write-down of equipment 261 — nm General and administrative 29,581 27,831 6.3 % Technical expense 8,255 4,342 90.1 % Net finance costs: Interest expense 23,003 18,389 25.1 % Total net finance costs 23,003 18,389 25.1 % Total expenses 91,865 81,537 12.7 % Income from operations 27,218 7,998 240.3 % Income (loss) from joint ventures 2,674 (1,161 ) nm Income before income taxes 29,892 6,837 337.2 % Income tax expense 9,023 2,443 269.3 % Net income 20,869 4,394 374.9 % Preferred stock dividends 900 801 12.4 % Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 12 21 (42.9 )% Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 19,957 $ 3,572 458.7 % Basic weighted average income per common share $ 3.12 $ 0.58 Diluted weighted average income per common share $ 3.00 $ 0.55 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 6,387 6,123 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,659 6,456

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,622 $ 7,071 Restricted cash 86,620 160,958 Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 2,130,327 2,112,837 Maintenance rights 9,180 9,180 Equipment held for sale 2,856 805 Receivables, net 61,881 58,485 Spare parts inventory 85,165 40,954 Investments 60,299 58,044 Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 35,531 37,160 Intangible assets, net 1,034 1,040 Notes receivable, net 97,859 92,621 Investments in sales-type leases, net 33,013 8,759 Other assets 63,075 64,430 Total assets $ 2,674,462 $ 2,652,344 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 103,348 $ 52,937 Deferred income taxes 156,030 147,779 Debt obligations 1,735,570 1,802,881 Maintenance reserves 99,529 92,497 Security deposits 26,525 23,790 Unearned revenue 41,687 43,533 Total liabilities 2,162,689 2,163,417 Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,976 49,964 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock ($0.01 par value) 69 68 Paid-in capital in excess of par 33,657 29,667 Retained earnings 417,738 397,781 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 10,333 11,447 Total shareholders’ equity 461,797 438,963 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 2,674,462 $ 2,652,344



