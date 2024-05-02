Indian Economic Trade Organization Celebrates United Nations International Day of Peace and Multilateralism

His Excellency Fleming Raul Duarte Raul, Ambassador of Paraguay to India, Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of IETO, and Hon. Rakesh Rajagopal Dignitaries on stage at the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO)event celebrating the United Nations International Day of Peace and Multilateralism Her Excellency First Secretary of Niger and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner greet Hon. Rakesh Rajagopal

Top Diplomats and UN Officials Gather in Chennai for a Landmark Event Organized by Hon. Rakesh Rajagopal on Behalf of IETO

The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace highlights a fundamental truth: no country can solve today’s challenges alone.” — Hon. Rakesh Rajagopal, Trade Commissioner at IETO

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a grand celebration of the United Nations International Day of Peace and Multilateralism, the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), under the distinguished leadership of His Excellency Dr. Asif Iqbal and organized by Hon. Rakesh Rajagopal, recently appointed India’s Honorary Trade Commissioner to the Asia Pacific, marked this important day with a high-profile event at Leela Palace, Chennai. The event showcased the powerful role of multilateral cooperation, hosting over nine esteemed diplomats and United Nations officials, and underscoring the importance of international collaboration in fostering global peace and prosperity.

This significant gathering not only celebrated the ideals of peace and multilateralism but also emphasized the role of strengthened bilateral trade relations between India and ASEAN countries, aligning with broader goals of international economic cooperation and understanding. Highlights from the event included speeches from several distinguished guests:

• His Excellency Fleming Raul Duarte Raul, Ambassador of Paraguay to India, who shared his optimism about enhanced trade ties between India and Paraguay.

• Her Excellency Zalikatou Boubacar, First Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Niger in India, discussed the potential for growth through the solar initiative and increased trade relations.

• His Excellency Shelley Salehin, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India, highlighted the importance of regional cooperation and the role of trade in binding closer ties between India and Bangladesh.

• His Excellency Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Chennai, spoke on the strategic significance of Indo-Russian relations and promising economic cooperation avenues.

• His Excellency Prof. Dr. Ranganathan J, Honorary Consulate of Myanmar in Chennai, emphasized the stabilizing role of trade in the region.

• His Excellency K Saravana Kumar, Counsel General of Malaysia, discussed the enduring relationship between India and Malaysia and its benefits for trade and education.

• Lt General Sanjeev Chauhan, Commandant OTA, shared insights from his experiences with the United Nations peacekeeping corps, focusing on the blend of military and humane efforts required to maintain peace in conflict zones.

The prestigious event was graced by the presence of distinguished attendees including Panutaj Rasmidatta, Consul of the Royal Thai Consulate-General's office in Chennai; His Excellency Dr. Yashwant Kumar Venkataraman, Honorary Consul General of El Salvador; Satchithananda Valan Michael, Head of Field Office at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Dr. Manu Santhanam, Dean of IIT Madras; along with esteemed guests from the realms of business, academia, and social service.

The event also featured a special video message from His Excellency Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary-General of BIMSTEC, celebrating the collective efforts needed for sustainable peace and economic development in the region.

In his visionary address, Mr. Rajagopal highlighted the synergies between trade, diplomacy, and peace, expressing a commitment to leveraging these elements for the betterment of India-ASEAN relations and global peace initiatives. The event also marked the beginning of Mr. Rajagopal's representation of IETO in the UN Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC).

The event concluded with a heartfelt thank you note from Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of IETO, who praised Mr. Rajagopal for his exemplary organization of the event and the distinguished guests for their invaluable contributions to the dialogue on peace and multilateralism.

About the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO)

The Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) is at the forefront of promoting India's international trade and commerce relations. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, guided by the principles of peace, cooperation, and multilateralism, IETO endeavors to advance economic growth and development.