Behind the Curtain of the National Grad Crisis-Line: 877-GRAD-HLP
In the midst of academic stress, The National Grad Crisis Line (877-GRAD-HLP) is staffed by trained counselors who understand the pressures
Don't wait until a crisis arrives to call the National Grad Crisis Line 877-GRAD-HLP or connect with BetterHelp.com/gradresources. They are available 24/7 to listen, connect and assist you today!”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 25 years, three million graduate students in the U.S. have found support, counseling, and crisis-care in the face of their unique demands of research, teaching and other challenges of pursuing a master’s or Ph.D. degree. Behind the Crisis-Line, which was launched by Grad Resources (www.GradResources.org), is the professionally trained voice of hope that is supplied by the call center at the Boys Town National Hotline. Counselors are trained through mental health manuals, seminars, and monitored instruction (along with regular evaluation). They and their trainers were also part of a day-long seminar presented by Nick Repak from Grad Resources
— Nick Repak
Grad Resources determined that one of the highest values of struggling students is seeking anonymous support that is separate from their university and department. The intense competition among peers makes it essential that callers feel safe, and that mental health issues are not discovered, labeling students as having a personal weakness that might limit their academic career.
In response to the numerous graduate student suicides on U.S. campuses, Grad Resources began the National Grad Crisis-line in 1999. The toll-free number (877-GRAD-HLP) has been available to stressed graduate students 24/7.
Nick Repak, founder of Grad Resources, stated, “We will always do what is best to serve the needs of graduate students by partnering with the most professional and effective organizations.” Boys Town has exemplified the insight, empathy and compassion necessary to coach young researchers through some of the most demanding hurdles of their advanced degree.
For more information about Grad Resources or the Grad Crisis-Line, email Nick@GradResources.org
