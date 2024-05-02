Global Galvanized Steel Coil Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 64.5 Billion by 2032, Reveals Latest Report
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 witnessed substantial growth in 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟓.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. Projections indicate an upward trajectory, with the market poised to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟒.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This remarkable growth is attributed to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟐𝟓% during the forecast period spanning 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Galvanized steel coils, known for their corrosion resistance and durability, find extensive applications across various industries including construction, automotive, and appliances. The escalating demand for galvanized steel coils can be attributed to their ability to enhance the lifespan of end products, thereby reducing maintenance costs and enhancing performance.
Several factors are driving the growth of the global galvanized steel coil market. The burgeoning construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is a significant contributor. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development projects, and the increasing focus on sustainable construction practices are fueling the demand for galvanized steel coils worldwide.
Moreover, the automotive sector is witnessing a surge in the adoption of galvanized steel coils due to their lightweight properties and high strength-to-weight ratio. As automotive manufacturers strive to comply with stringent fuel efficiency standards, the demand for lightweight yet durable materials like galvanized steel coils is on the rise.
Furthermore, the expanding appliances industry, driven by rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences, is bolstering the demand for galvanized steel coils. These coils are widely utilized in the manufacturing of refrigerators, washing machines, and other household appliances due to their corrosion resistance and aesthetic appeal.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Arcelor Mittal
Baosteel Co. Ltd.
Benxi Steel Group
Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co. Ltd.
Gerdau SA
Handan Steel
JFE steel
JSW Steel Corp.
Maanshan Steel
Nippon Steel Corp.
POSCO
Prosperity Tieh Enterprise Co. Ltd.
Shougang Steel
Southern Steel Sheet Corp.
Suzhou Yogiant Holdings
Tata Steel
Thyssenkrupp AG
Ton Dong A Corp.
United States Steel Corp.
Other Prominent Players
In conclusion, the global galvanized steel coil market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the growing demand across diverse industries and regions. With a projected CAGR of 11.25% from 2024 to 2032, stakeholders in the galvanized steel coil industry are presented with lucrative opportunities for growth and innovation.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Hot Rolled Steel Coil
Cold Rolled Steel Coil
Galvalume/ Zinc-magnesium Steel Coil
Precoated (Color Coated) Steel Coils
By Thickness
Below 0.5mm
0.5mm-3mm
3mm-5mm
More Than 5mm
By Method
Hot Dipped Galvanization
Galvannealing
Pre-Galvanizing
Electro Galvanizing
Others
By End User
Automotive
Construction
Furniture
Electronics & Electricals
Telecommunication
Energy & Power
Renewables
Wind
Solar
Others
Conventional
Heavy Engineering
Others
By Product
Hot rolled Steel Coil
Automotive
Construction
Furniture
Electronics & Electricals
Telecommunication
Energy & Power
Renewables
Wind
Solar
Others
Conventional
Heavy Engineering
Others
Cold Rolled Steel Coil
Automotive
Construction
Furniture
Electronics & Electricals
Telecommunication
Energy & Power
Renewables
Wind
Solar
Others
Conventional
Heavy Engineering
Others
Galvalume/ Zinc-magnesium Steel Coil
Automotive
Construction
Furniture
Electronics & Electricals
Telecommunication
Energy & Power
Renewables
Wind
Solar
Others
Conventional
Heavy Engineering
Others
Precoated (Color Coated) Steel Coils
Automotive
Construction
Furniture
Electronics & Electricals
Telecommunication
Energy & Power
Renewables
Wind
Solar
Others
Conventional
Heavy Engineering
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Direct
Distribution
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
Africa
Kenya
Tanzania
Uganda
Rwanda
Burundi
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of Africa
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
