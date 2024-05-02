Gifted Healer Shirley Furman to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shirley Furman is a Psychiatric nurse practitioner, a therapist, a wellness coach and a practitioner of integrated healing. She proudly says she is not one thing but many, and that her career was a winding path that took her through different experiences that at times felt confusing and unfocused, but in hindsight each path was an important piece designed to be part of a future plan. For instance, as a labor and delivery nurse, she observed the struggles and fears women went through once their life was no longer under their control. That helped shape her mind-body-spirit philosophies and helped improve the outlook for those feeling postpartum depression. Another example is the way she uses hypnotherapy to help people overcome bad habits, like smoking, crippling fears or the inability to get consistent high-quality sleep.

Perhaps the lesson that did not register for her for a while, was when she was criticized in past years as a hospital nurse for spending too much one-on-one time talking with patients, and then discovered that is actually a strength and joy, and she now revels in the opportunity to focus on individuals and help reduce their suffering, to help them grow and thrive.

“When it comes to fear, you have to learn to value it, embrace it, give yourself permission to feel and search for the lesson you need to learn and realize it is just a opportunity to grow stronger.”

Over the course of 30 years, Shirley has helped more than 1500 women and men to achieve mental and emotional release from scars and fears to clear the way to empower themselves. She takes them on a journey from merely surviving to thriving. Some key areas of focus are; Sleep Issues and Insomnia; Stress, Anxiety, & Panic; Struggling Parents; Depression & Grief; Fears & Phobias; Weight Loss; Smoking Cessation; and Pregnancy & Postpartum issues.

Shirley applied her tools and philosophies to her own life when she was diagnosed with cancer late last year. She says she now sees it as more of a gift than a curse, a chance to stretch and learn and improve. Challenges are there to teach us, she notes, and the more powerful the challenge, the better the potential lesson.

Shirley is going to talk about this challenging personal journey in one of her two upcoming radio segments. She will talk about the work she does now and why she made the switch from education to nursing and to mental health disciplines. She will discuss hypnotherapy and how she uses this technique to improve countless lives in the key areas mentioned above.

“We are all looking for comfort, safety and peace and joy. Hypnosis is one of the tools to achieve it. I especially enjoy the people who say they are so pragmatic they don’t believe they can be hypnotized and then 10-15 minutes later they are deep in trance.“

Shirley has outstanding credentials including a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education, Master’s degree in Counseling, a Master’s degree in Nursing, and certification as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. She is also certificated in CBTI (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia). Hypnotherapy and Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) and has studied Integrative Wellness, Meditation, and Breathwork. She has an insatiable curiosity and loves learning to add new therapy and tools to her toolkit.

Shirley says everyone has some issue or challenge to work on, along with scars and trauma, and she finds it fulfilling to help people let go of their baggage and remove those barriers. In its place, she instills hope and positivity. She says anyone can change and find a better path, if they want it enough or are in enough pain. If they are willing to work and to develop new perspectives and habits more and better options will appear. It is one reason the growth of her private practice is organic; mostly by referral, and she rarely networks or advertises, and she is recently enjoying riding this new wave of integrative healthcare when initially she felt.

When it comes to clients or her own cancer regime, the approach is the same: allow yourself to feel, surrender and work with what is, but imagine the desired outcome and keep the bar high. Then surround yourself with people who also have that vision. View challenging or painful life events as a great gift, a chance to learn, grow and become stronger. Realize confusion is normal. Embrace discomfort or fear in order to develop courage.

Shirley encourages people to learn their strengths, find their voice, and own their power. To find a transition between what used to be and with what can be. And to keep on learning and evolving, because that is an important process that brings understanding and growth. Get a taste of Shirley’s wisdom and the voice that is such an asset in her calming work when you hear her two shows.

Close up Radio will feature Shirley Furman in interviews at 1:00pm on Fridays with Jim Masters on May 3rd and then Doug Llewelyn on May 10th

For more information on Shirley’s professional journey please visit www.shirleyfurmanhealing.com