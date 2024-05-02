EU4Youth: National Youth Agency of Moldova launches new official website – tineret.gov.md 

Starting today, all information about the programmes and activities implemented by the National Youth Agency of Moldova can be accessed on the new website tineret.gov.md.

This site is intended to become the main source of information for young people, youth workers, youth organisations, youth centres, youth councils, and students, providing direct access to information, contacts, publications, and opportunities for personal and professional development.

Through its user-friendly design and intuitive structure, the youth.gov.md platform facilitates users’ access to programmes implemented by the National Youth Agency, a database of key structures and actors in the youth sector, events organised by the Agency and its partners, the latest news from the youth sector, national and international opportunities, and many other essential elements.

The content is available in three languages – Romanian, Russian, and English.

Ion Donea, the Director of the National Youth Agency, said the new site represented an important step in promoting and supporting youth initiatives at the national level.

“We are delighted to offer a modern and efficient platform that serves the needs of the youth sector to the maximum. It is essential for us to facilitate access to information and resources that contribute to the formation and development of young people and the youth sector in the Republic of Moldova,” Donea said.

The website youth.gov.md was created with the financial support of the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) within the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, implemented by GIZ.

The information provided on the website does not necessarily reflect the views of the EU or BMZ. Its contents are the sole responsibility of the Agency.

Find out more

Website tineret.gov.md