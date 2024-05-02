A big step towards safer crossings for pedestrians and cyclists

Release date: 02/05/24

A series of safety upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists is underway throughout metropolitan Adelaide under a multi-million-dollar investment through the nationwide Road Safety Program.

The recently announced $168 million investment under the nationwide Road Safety Program has allocated $37 million for footpaths, cycleways and a number of Bicycle and Pedestrian Actuated or push-button Crossings at a range of sites, including in school zones.

An analysis of pedestrian crashes over the five-year period from 2018 to 2022 shows up to 70 per cent of pedestrian lives lost and serious injuries occurred between intersections, with 3 per cent of these occurring at pedestrian crossings.

Actuated crossings will improve safety and accessibility for people crossing at those busy roads between intersections.

Roads set to receive Bicycle and Pedestrian Actuated Crossings (BPAC/PAC) under the program include:

Lyndoch Road, Gawler: PAC near Immanuel Lutheran School.

South Road, Mile End: BPAC on the Airport Bikeway near King Street and Roebuck Street.

Grand Junction Road, Gepps Cross: BPAC on the Levels to City Bikeway near Montrose Avenue.

St Bernards Road, Rostrevor: PAC near Reid Avenue.

Grange Road, Grange: PAC on the Grange Lakes shared use path near Wright Street.

* Grange Road, Allenby Gardens: PAC near Allenby Gardens Primary School between Hallet Boulevard and Coombe Road.

In addition to these upgrades, a pedestrian refuge will also be installed at St Bernards Road on the Fourth Creek walking trail.

Early works for the PAC at Lyndoch Road will begin this week and works on the BPAC at South Road begin next month.

This $37 million program of works is expected to support approximately 70 full-time-equivalent jobs during the construction period.

Further projects and locations are being developed and will be determined throughout 2024, with all projects expected to be completed in early 2025.

The $168 million investment under the nationwide Road Safety Program is jointly funded by the South Australian and Australian governments (50:50). The full $168 million allocation will support 305 full-time-equivalent jobs.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The State Government is committed to making our roads safer for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.

Busy roads can be difficult for people to cross, and these new crossings will enable pedestrians and cyclists to safely get across without having to risk finding a gap in traffic.

The bicycle push-button crossings are located on strategic cycling routes, and we are working with local councils to develop safe and connected routes to encourage cycling as a travel choice for everyone.

These crossings will make it easier and safer for everyone to walk and ride, encouraging these active travel modes and working towards a more inclusive transport network.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

These upgrades show our commitment to ensuring pedestrians and cyclists can safely travel around Adelaide.

Push-button crossings also make it easier for those with a mobility, vision or hearing impairment to safely cross a road during peak hour traffic.

Our commitment to road safety includes making sure our students get to school safely, which is why we’re installing two new pedestrian push-button crossings near Immanuel College and Allenby Gardens Primary School.

Attributable to Member for Light Tony Piccolo

The Immanuel Lutheran School, along with parents and local residents, have shared their concerns about the safety of children crossing Lyndoch Road, reporting drivers failing to stop at the current flashing light crossing.

Our local council, Town of Gawler, and their traffic engineers did a wonderful job providing valuable data about the amount of traffic this road now carries.

As our town continues to develop, traffic will continue to grow, and we need to upgrade the current infrastructure in place to ensure motorists and pedestrians can clearly sight the crossing – and I’m glad this Malinauskas Labor Government continues to deliver.

We’re thrilled a pedestrian activated (push button) crossing will be installed, delivering a safer pedestrian crossing for our local residents and students.

Attributable to Immanuel Lutheran School Principal Daryl Trigg

We are really thrilled that this crossing is going to happen, and we are really grateful as well.

For a long time, I have been extremely worried that someone would get seriously hurt at the current crossing, so this is a great result and is appreciated by all in our school community.