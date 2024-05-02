Nation-first day of recognition for ADF families

Release date: 02/05/24

South Australia will become the first Australian state to formally acknowledge current and former Australian Defence Force (ADF) families and the contributions and personal sacrifices they make, with the introduction of an annual day of recognition.

From this month, 15 May will be acknowledged annually as Veterans’ Families Day in South Australia.

Veterans’ Families Day establishes a dedicated day to recognise the ‘backbone’ of the Veteran community – the spouses, partners, children and families – who support our Veterans each and every day.

These resilient but often overlooked members of the Veteran community make immense sacrifices such as giving up their careers to accommodate frequent relocations and fulfilling the role of two parents while partners are deployed.

Children in veteran families also encounter a unique set of challenges associated with life as a military family, and it is important that this is also recognised.

ABS Census data from 2021 shows that one in 17 South Australian households (6 per cent) have at least one person who was either currently serving or had previously served in the Australian Defence Force.

As the Defence State, South Australia is taking a leadership role in introducing an annual day of recognition that celebrates the strength and resilience of Defence families and their unwavering support for their loved ones.

Veterans’ Families Day will be held in alignment with International Day of Families which is also marked on 15 May.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australia is proud to lead the charge by becoming the first Australian jurisdiction to formally establish a dedicated day of recognition for veterans’ families.

Families play a vital role in supporting our veterans, both during and after service, and the South Australian Government has acted to ensure they receive the recognition they rightfully deserve.

Veterans’ Families Day provides a valuable opportunity to acknowledge the contribution and personal sacrifices made by veterans’ families who stand alongside and support their serving family member every day.

Attributable to Legatee Robert Eley CSC, President, Legacy Club of South Australia and Broken Hill Inc

The Legacy Club of South Australia and Broken Hill Inc is proud to support the inaugural Veterans' Families Day in South Australia.

As an organisation that has spent 100 years serving the families of our veterans, we acknowledge the importance of recognising the contributions that they make in supporting their partners who serve.

Veterans’ families are the life blood of the Defence community and all too often we forget the sacrifices they make to ensure that their family unit remains strong when the serving member is both away and at home. Veterans' families are also essential in supporting those veterans who bear the hidden scars of their service, by helping them heal.

This public recognition reinforces the importance of the veterans' family unit in the ongoing well-being of those that serve or have served, so let's give them the huge thank you they deserve.

Attributable to Hayley Boswell, Defence Kidz

Defence Kidz is grateful for all the support from our home base of South Australia, as the state observes the inaugural Veterans’ Families Day. This day will connect families in the most organic way, creating lifelong relationships, fostering resilience and empowering the community.

We look forward to seeing schools, bases, community centres, ex-service organisations, Government and non-Government organisations embracing this important day that allows us to collectively recognise and celebrate our Defence and veteran families.