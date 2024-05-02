Building stronger businesses at Small Business Week

Release date: 02/05/24

Five hundred of South Australia’s small business owners and leaders will gather at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre this morning for the Malinauskas Labor Government’s Small Business Week Expo Day.

Today’s free Expo is a highlight of our Small Business Week program and features 20+ experts speaking on topics that business owners have told us are important to them including:

An overview of the state’s economic conditions and outlook

Sustainable business practices

Managing cash flow

Finding and retaining good employees

An introduction to export opportunities

Government procurement

Managing their mental health and that of employees.

Each session is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge, tools and confidence required to effect positive change in their businesses.

Equally important, the Expo’s afternoon Gov to You showcase will introduce attendees to the wide range of government agencies, industry associations and other support organisations available to help small business owners achieve their goals.

The Malinauskas Government is committed to supporting small businesses to grow and thrive. Our dedicated Small Business Week follows the release of our $14 million Small Business Strategy and the establishment of the Office for Small and Family Business to offer training and support to small business owners across South Australia.

Held from 29 April – 3 May, the week has included more than 30 capability-building events held across metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia including the Adelaide Hills, Yorke and Mid North, Eyre Peninsula, Riverland and Kangaroo Island.

For more information visit business.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Our first Small Business Week has been incredibly successful and it is fantastic to see so many small business owners getting involved across the state.

There is no doubt that small business owners are experiencing challenges with cost-of-living pressures and we want to support them to address these head on.

There are also incredible opportunities for our small business owners with South Australia’s economy ranked number one in the nation in the latest State of the States report.

The Malinauskas Government’s procurement policy also puts South Australia’s businesses first and we want to make sure our business owners are ready to take advantage of these opportunities.