Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,450 in the last 365 days.

Geographic variation of mutagenic exposures in kidney cancer genomes

2 May 2024

Scientists from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and partner institutions have identified mutational signatures in kidney tumours that indicate the existence of multiple, geographically variable, and as-yet-undiscovered mutagenic exposures, potentially affecting tens of millions of people. The results have been published in Nature.

The researchers sequenced the genetic code of tissue samples from 962 patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. The samples came from 11 countries with varying incidence of kidney cancer. Upon examination, the team found a mutational signature of unknown cause in more than 70% of cases from Japan but in fewer than 2% of cases from the other countries. They also found a signature of unknown cause that was widely present in all countries but was more common in countries with higher kidney cancer incidence rates.

Most cases in Romania, Serbia, and Thailand exhibited mutational signatures that are likely to be caused by exposure to aristolochic acid compounds, a known nephrotoxin and carcinogen. However, this study suggests that the geographical extent and the proportion of the population affected by these mutations are far greater than previously anticipated, possibly affecting many millions of people.

Tobacco smoking, obesity, and hypertension are also known risk factors for clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Previously identified signatures of tobacco smoking were found during the study, but no specific mutational signature was found to be associated with obesity or hypertension, suggesting that these risk factors cause cancer in ways that do not mutate the genome.

The discovery of new mutational signatures, whether they are geographically widespread or relatively confined, requires action to identify their sources and to determine the extent of exposure, to provide a foundation for public health action. This research is part of the Mutographs project, which is funded by a Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Cancer Grand Challenges grant.

Senkin S, Moody, S, Díaz-Gay M, Abedi-Ardekani B, Cattiaux T, Ferreiro-Iglesias A, et al.
Geographic variation of mutagenic exposures in kidney cancer genomes
Nature, Published online 1 May 2024;
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07368-2

Read the article 

 

Publication status

Published in section: IARC News

Publication date: 2 May, 2024, 0:01

Direct link: https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/geographic-variation-of-mutagenic-exposures-in-kidney-cancer-genomes/

© Copyright International Agency on Research for Cancer 2024

You just read:

Geographic variation of mutagenic exposures in kidney cancer genomes

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more