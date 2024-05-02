Global VSAT Maritime Satellite Communication Market: Latest Report Highlights Industry Dynamics 2030

VSAT Maritime Satellite Communication Market

Rising marine trade and technological advancements propel growth in the VSAT maritime satellite communications market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “VSAT maritime satellite communication market by component, band type, services, and end-user: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global VSAT maritime satellite communication market was valued at $1.34 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

VSAT maritime satellite communication is a wireless connection that involves three satellite dishes, one at the internet service provider hub, one in space, and one attached to ships or seashore. In addition to the satellite dish, consumers also need a modem and cables running to and from the dish to the modem. Moreover, satellite internet is faster than dialup depending on what package the consumer buys and can expect satellite speeds to be 10x to 35x times faster than dialup.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the VSAT maritime satellite communication market size include increasing import and export operations through the marine industry and increased technology advancements in VSAT maritime satellite communication market analysis drives the market growth. In addition, increasing VSAT satellite applications in civil and military maritime sectors fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of reliability in satellite services and lack of awareness among consumers to use VSAT maritime satellites is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for VSAT connectivity among shipowners is expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the VSAT maritime satellite communication market forecast period.

By component, the solution segment dominated the VSAT maritime satellite communication market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to increase in use by corporations and individuals to provide dedicated, dependable, cost-effective, and confidential communications lines. However, service segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate as ships highly rely on VSAT satellite services during their journeys to track the route and get internet services in the vessel.

Region wise, the VSAT maritime satellite communication market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2020, and is expected to witness growth at the highest rate, owing to constant investments by the governments of India and China in the maritime defense sector, owing to ongoing war tensions and for a low-cost, dependable public telecommunications option.

Key players operating in the global VSAT maritime satellite communication industry include Marlink, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communication Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, Hughes Network System, LLC, KVH Industries, Inc., Speedcast, NSSLGLOBAL, ORBCOMM, and GTMARITIME. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to strengthen their foothold in the global VSAT maritime satellite communication industry.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the VSAT maritime satellite communication market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the VSAT maritime satellite communication market share.

The Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) maritime satellite communication market is a sector within the broader satellite communication industry specifically tailored to meet the communication needs of maritime vessels. VSAT technology enables ships at sea to establish high-speed data connections for various purposes including internet access, voice communication, email, and other data-intensive applications.

Many market players are expanding their partnerships and collaborations to expand their maritime communications. For instance, in September 2020, Marlink, the world’s leading provider of end-to-end managed smart network solutions has extended its partnership with software and service provider Quadrille to provide a dedicated news and information channel to Marlink maritime customers. Marlink and Quadrille are thus expanding their existing partnership, which was established more than four years ago to provide seafarers with a range of video and news content. Under the Marlink brand name XChange Media, the companies already offer comprehensive and highly trusted, high-quality news to the crew on board.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

