Honoring Indigenous Heritage at the 2024 Wambli Sapa Memorial Powwow

On April 27, the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) campus was once again graced by the vibrant colors, rhythmic beats, and rich cultural heritage of Native American tribes as the Wambli Sapa Memorial Powwow returned for another year of celebration. Hosted by UNO’s Office of Student Leadership, Involvement, and Inclusion (SLII) and the Intertribal Student Council, the event served as a tribute to the legacy of Fred LeRoy, a prominent Ponca leader and advocate for tribal recognition.

This vibrant event, held under the theme "Nurture the Nature," brought together Native American communities and allies from various tribes, including the Umoⁿhoⁿ (Omaha) Tribe of Nebraska, Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska. Ross Ike and Marissa Jane Wright stepped into the roles of Head Man and Head Woman.

UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA, extended a warm welcome, emphasizing the significance of honoring Indigenous traditions on campus.

Following Li’s introduction, Rhonda Free, daughter of Fred LeRoy, delivered heartfelt remarks, reflecting on her father’s tireless dedication to preserving Ponca heritage and securing tribal recognition.

The grand entry kicked off the Wambli Sapa Memorial Powwow with a strong show of tradition and togetherness. Led by respected leaders, the grand entry honored ancestors and celebrated community spirit. Spectators watched in admiration as dancers moved gracefully, their motions reflecting the importance of cultural heritage. This special moment set the stage for a day of joyful celebration and cultural appreciation at the powwow.

Throughout the day, the rhythmic cadence of drum groups, including the Omaha Rough Riders and Maza Kute, echoed across the Sapp Fieldhouse, accompanying mesmerizing dance performances.

Garan Coons from the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska took on the role of emcee, guiding participants through the festivities with charisma and warmth. Alongside him, Eduardo Zendejas, J.D., lecturer in public administration at UNO and a dedicated mentor for the Intertribal Student Council, co-hosted the event.

The powwow provided a platform for cultural exchange and expression, with over 100 dancers showcasing a myriad of styles, from the intricate footwork of the men's grass and northern traditional categories to the graceful movements of the women's fancy and jingle dances. Attendees were also treated to a vibrant array of traditional arts and crafts offered by community vendors.

“It means a lot to me as an Indigenous person to have the Powwow on campus. I can invite people and share the culture with everyone. I think it's really cool the school lets us do this. It's nice to have representation here and to have people get together. Powwows remind me of home and I'm happy to have that here on campus. They are a time when cultures can come together and celebrate.” Wolfgang Hallum, a member of the Intertribal Student Council