Paws Petty Introduces Quiet Dog Nail Grinder, Creating a Spa-Like Experience for Pets
Paws Petty pet nail grinder, soothing sound helps in calming dogs and cats during trimming sessions. This eliminate the hassle of trimming pet nails.
The Paws Petty quiet nail grinder creates a spa-like atmosphere for dogs and cats, with a soothing sound that calms your pet, making nail trimming a positive experience for everyone.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Paws Petty dog nail grinder emits a soothing sound that lulls pets into a calm state during trimming sessions, making it feel like a spa experience for them. This quiet sound also ensures that pets using the grinder for the first time won't be startled or scared.
— Founder of pawspetty
Compared to traditional clippers, the Paws Petty pet nail grinder is widely considered a safer option for trimming pet nails. Unlike clippers, which can accidentally clip the quick (the blood vessel in the pet's nail), the grinder gently removes nail material without causing pain or risk of injury. This significantly reduces anxiety in dogs and cats, who often develop a fear of nail trimming due to the potential for pain with clippers.
The Paws Petty dog nail grinder is gaining popularity for its user-friendliness and safety. The grinding head is designed to be harmless, allowing pet owners to even touch it while it's operating without harming their pet. The only potential concern some owners might have is the sound of the grinder. While traditional grinders often produce a loud, drilling-like noise that frightens pets, the Paws Petty model emits a gentle, soothing sound that pet owners have reported their pets actually enjoy, sometimes even falling asleep during the trimming process.
Checkout Paws petty here >>> https://www.pawspetty.com/products/pet-nail-grinder
Therefore, clippers are not recommended for pet owners who prioritize a safe and stress-free nail trimming experience. Unlike clippers, which require precise control and can cause accidental injury, the Paws Petty pet nail grinder trims nails perfectly with minimal effort, typically taking only about 5 seconds per nail. Additionally, dogs and cats have the natural instinct to withdraw their paws if the grinder gets too close to the "quick", further minimizing the risk of injury. The paws petty nail grinder is aimed at making pet owner furry friend glad when it is nail trimming time which means no struggle and no overgrown nails again.
Paws Petty is currently offering a discount, along with free shipping on all orders. a $5 off and also a $20 automatic discount when customers purchase 2 pieces.
Checkout paws petty here >>> https://www.pawspetty.com/products/pet-nail-grinder
Benjamin gift Oyeniyi
paws petty
+44 7488 855320
support@pawspetty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn