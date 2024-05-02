Medigene AG Expands Patent Portfolio with European Patent Grant for its NY-ESO-1 – targeted T Cell Receptor

Planegg/Martinsried, May 2, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, announces today that the Company has been issued a patent by the European Patent Office protecting its T cell receptor (TCR) targeting NY-ESO-1 (New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1), a well-recognized and validated cancer-testis antigen, which is expressed in multiple tumor types.

“We are delighted to announce the protection of our NY-ESO-1-targeted TCR in Europe. This TCR, together with the PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein (CSP), serves as the main component of our lead program MDG1015. This patent grant adds to similar patents that were also granted in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia and reinforces the key technologies of our End-to-End Technology platform and its ability to generate optimal affinity 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) TCRs,“ said Selwyn Ho, CEO at Medigene AG. “Along with our differentiated TCR-T therapies for solid tumors, such as MDG1015, we are also exploring opportunities to expand the application of our potential best-in-class TCRs into other modalities such as T cell engagers (TCE) and TCR natural killer cell (TCR-NK) therapies.”

Medigene continually extends and strengthens its patent portfolio with new technologies and expands existing patents into additional jurisdictions. The Company maintains over 20 different patent families worldwide covering applications protecting Medigene’s 3S TCRs as well as its exclusive E2E Platform technologies.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is expected to receive IND/CTA approval in the second half of 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

About Medigene’s MDG1015 Program

MDG1015 is a first-in-class, 3rd generation T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting NY-ESO-1/ LAGE-1a, a well-recognized and validated cancer testis antigen, which is expressed in multiple tumor types. MDG1015 contains our optimal affinity 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) NY-ESO-1/LAGE-1a TCR combined with our proprietary PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein that blocks the PD1/PD-L1 inhibitory axis while simultaneously activating the T cell through the well described -41BB pathway further enhancing the activity and persistence of the TCR-T in the hostile tumor microenvironment. The Company expects IND/CTA approval for MDG1015 in the second half of 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

