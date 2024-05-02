Minister Blade Nzimande on news articles

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande is aware of the latest attempt by News24 to perpetuate a nefarious campaign to tarnish his name and that of his Department.

As with previous attempts, the latest attempt seeks to desperately resuscitate the same old and baseless allegations that were made against the Minister, a few months ago.

At the beginning of this year, the Minister issued two media statements and held a special media briefing, where he provided sufficient detail to refute these false allegations and exposed them for what they are: a nefarious attempt to discourage him from ensuring clean governance at NSFAS.

It is also becoming evident that some sections of the media, working with some political opportunists, are hell bent on weaponising the institutional weaknesses of NSFAS to fuel their anti-Nzimande campaign.

As stated in previous statements, the Minister rejects any suggestion that he may have been involved in any unethical dealings with any NSFAS officials.

As he has done before, the Minister challenges his detractors to produce credible evidence of his involvement in any unethical activities at NSFAS.

In view of this persistent and malicious campaign by among others, News24, the Minister wishes to state that he reserves his rights.

The Minister's conscience remains clear and he stands firm and unshaken in his commitment to ensure clean governance at NSFAS and all the entities, under his two Departments.

