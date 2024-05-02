Submit Release
Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule hands over ICT equipment donated by Cell C in Hazyview, 2 May

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule will hand over a donation of ICT Equipment from Cell C with the Mpumalanga MEC of Education, Mr. Bonakele Majuba, Member of Parliament, Hon. DL Moela. and Cell C Executive, Mr Joshua Moela. The handover will take place on Thursday, 02 May 2024 at Shabalala Secondary School in Hazyview, Mpumalanga.

Cell C has donated the ICT equipment in the form of laptops to WhiteHazy 1 and 2 circuits. The ICT equipment will be given to twelve (12) schools that were selected after they performed well in the 2023 National Senor Certificate (NSC) Exams.

The Deputy Minister will also hand out the Certificates of Appreciation to the Outstanding Teachers who were not part of the initial cohort that was awarded the certificates at the function held on 11 March 2024.

Also in attendance will be the officials representing the Mpumalanga Provincial Education, Basic Education and Cell C including community leaders.

Members of the media are requested to attend the ICT Equipment handover as follows:
Date:    Thursday, 02 May 2024
Time:    14h00
Venue:    Shabalala Secondary School, Hazyview, Mpumalanga
 

