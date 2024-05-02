Minister Mondli Gungubele launches fourth hub of Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Africa, 3 May

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon Mondli Gungubele in partnership with the Department of Defence will launch the fourth hub of the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Africa (AIISA), the Defence Artificial Intelligence Research Unit (DAIRU) at the Military Academy in Saldanha, Western Cape.

The DAIRU aims to harness the transformative power of AI to elevate South Africa’s defence sector. In the face of the global proliferation of AI, this ground-breaking initiative will ensure that South Africa not only keeps pace but leads the way in utilising cutting-edge technology to maintain strategic advantage and national security.

The AIISA was established in November 2022 to promote the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills and research capabilities in response to socio-economic challenges. The launch of the DAIRU is part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on 4th Industrial Revolution (PC4IR), which recognises AI as a vital technology for societal and economic advancement.

The launch, to which members of the media are cordially invited will attract a diverse audience of individuals, including academia, policymakers, civil servants, industry experts, and media representatives is scheduled as follows:

Date: 03 May 2024

Time: 08h00-13h30

Venue: Military Academy, Saldanha, Western Cape

For any further media inquiries, kindly contact:

DCDT Ministry Spokesperson: Mr Hitekani Magwedze

Cell: 071 864 8664

Email: hmagwedze@dcdt.gov.za

Mr Lerato Sepotokele: DCDT Communications Practitioner / MLO

Cell: 073 636 8437

Email: media@dcdt.gov.za

OR

Mr Wayne Dalton: Defence AI Research Unit

Cell: 079 426 0996

Email: dalton@sun.ac.za