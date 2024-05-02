Western Cape on nominations for 2024 National Teaching Awards

As we celebrate Workers’ Day today, we encourage all of our teachers to participate in the 2024 National Teaching Awards!

The deadline for nominations is 31 May 2024.

The National Teaching Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate teaching excellence, and to appreciate the outstanding work done by our teachers in public schools each year.

All teachers, School Governing Bodies, and district officials are invited to submit nominations to their principals or centre managers. A minute with the nomination guide and relevant application will be sent to all schools, and details are also available on the WCED website:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-teaching-awards

The categories for this year are:

Excellence in Grade R Teaching

Excellence in Primary School Teaching (Grades 1–7)

Excellence in Primary School Leadership

Excellence in Secondary School Teaching (Grades 8–12)

Excellence in Secondary School Leadership

Excellence in Special Needs Teaching

Excellence in Special Needs School Leadership

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET)

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET)

Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences

Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences

Excellence in Teaching Life Skills (Grades 1−6)

Excellence in Technology – Enhanced Teaching and Learning

Best Teacher Award

Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award

The Western Cape Provincial Teaching Awards will take place in August, where we will announce the top teachers in the province in each of these categories. Our provincial winners will then go on to become our nominees for the national ceremony, which takes place during October.

We encourage all of our teachers to participate so that we can celebrate the support, care and love that they show our children every single day!

Read more about our 2023 provincial winners here:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/2023-national-teaching-awards-pro…

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za