MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko launches Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Skills Development project, 2 May

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will tomorrow, 02 May 2024, launch the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Skills Development project in collaboration with accredited training centers including TVET Colleges.

This is part of efforts to address the skills gap, promoting career advancement, and fostering a talent pipeline for sustainable employability. The GDoH has signed agreements with accredited institutions of higher learning and skills development centers to accelerate the skilling, upskilling, and re-skilling of participants of EPWP within the Department.

To date, the Department has appointed over 4000 EPWP participants, these partnerships will play a crucial role in equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance their employability and empower them to transition from job seekers to job creators.

Members of the media are invited to the launch as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Tshwane University of Technology, 1204 Park Street, Ditsela Place, Hatfield in Pretoria

Media enquiries

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication: 064 803 0808 or healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa, Spokesperson for the MEC for Health: 072 222

6333 or Tshepo.Shawa@gauteng.gov.za

