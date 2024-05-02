Minister Blade Nzimande launches Sekhukhune Skills Development Centre in Groblersdal, 3 May

On 03 May 2024, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande will officially launch the Sekhukhune Skills Development Centre in Groblersdal, Limpopo.



The R146-million skills centre is funded by the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) and housed within the Sekhukhune TVET College.

This Skills Centre is the W&RSETA’s contribution to the development of artisans in South Africa, in support of government’s objectives espoused in the National Development Plan to produce 30 000 artisans annually by 2030.

Further more, the project was conceptualised to address the lack of training facilities in the province and an opportunity to bring skills development closer to the community of Greater Sekhukhune and its surrounding areas.

This is particularly aimed at young people who are most impacted by the high rate of unemployment in the country.



Another key component of the project is the implementation of an incubation programme for 45 informal traders and construction of market stalls to ensure sustainability and benefit to the community.



Other dignitaries expected to attend the launch include the Premier of Limpopo, Mr Stanley Mathabatha and Limpopo MEC of Education Ms Mavhungu Lerule- Ramakhanya.



The media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 03 May 2024

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Venue: Sekhukhune Skills Development Centre, 12 R25, Aquaville, Groblersdal



For enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to Minister Nzimande) 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

For W&RSETA enquiries: Martha Shingange (Manager: Communications and Stakeholder Engagement) 083 329 0291 or mshingange@wrsetaorg.za