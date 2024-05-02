PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release

May 2, 2024 Jinggoy asks Senate to honor award-winning prosthetic artist Cecille Baun SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution honoring the contributions of award-winning prosthetic artist Cecille Baun to the country's cinema industry. Baun is considered an industry pillar and creative genius who raised the bar for movie production and artistry. "Her prodigious handiwork, innovative techniques, and boundless imagination were crucial elements in realizing the vision of filmmakers and telling the stories of the Filipino people across generations. Her passing is a tragic loss to the local industry as she leaves a gaping void in the field of prosthetics and special makeup for the silver screen," Estrada said. In his Senate Resolution No. 1005 expressing the Senate's profound sympathy and sincere condolences to Baun's family, Estrada said creative workers behind the camera are the unsung heroes who pour their heart and soul into their film projects and rarely get the spotlight that they truly deserve. Dubbed the Philippine cinema's "Queen of Prosthetics," Baun was a pioneer in her field and built a professional career spanning more than 40 years which started in the 1970s. Initially engaged in the makeup retailing business after the untimely death of her husband, Baun eventually found herself being the makeup artist of film actors and later made her way to become the most sought-after prosthetic artist who gave life to unforgettable scenes in countless movies and television. "Her name became synonymous with prosthetics and special makeup, and she was best known for creating memorable characters and fictional creatures in fantasy and horror genre films. Baun's expertise as a visual effects artist was also tapped by several international productions shot in the Philippines, such as 'Platoon' in 1986, 'Hamburger Hill' in 1987, and 'Return to the River Kwai' in 1989," he said. Baun's talent has been recognized by numerous award-giving bodies including the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), and she was also a recipient of the Quezon City Cinema (QCinema) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. Baun passed away on March 11, 2024, at the age of 89.