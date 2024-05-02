PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release

May 1, 2024 Emphasizing support for grassroots healthcare, Bong Go lauds groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Corcuera, Romblon Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, praised the local authorities of Corcuera, Romblon, and the Department of Health (DOH) for the successful groundbreaking of its Super Health Center in Barangay Mahaba on Friday, April 26. In his message, Go emphasized that establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, especially in underprivileged areas, is a critical step in enhancing public health services at the community level. He highlighted that these centers aim to bridge the gap between the government and the Filipino people. "Isinulong ko po talaga ang pagpapatayo ng mga Super Health Centers sa buong Pilipinas dahil alam ko po kung gaano ninyo ka kailangan na mapalapit sa inyo ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," cited Go. "'Yung mga nasa probinsiya po, lalo na 'yung mga nasa liblib na lugar, 'yun po ang target na tayuan ng mga Super Health Centers. Para po masiguro na hindi na po nila kailangan lumayo at gumastos ng malaki para lang makapagpagamot," he added. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers. DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In the province, five Super Health Centers were funded. During the event, the Go's Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, balls for basketball and volleyball, and shirts to 50 barangay health workers in support of their role as community health frontliners. In the meantime, Go offered to help residents with medical concerns, and he advised them to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center at the Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan. A brainchild of Go, the idea of the Malasakit Centers program started after he witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos to get quality health services. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 163 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has aided over ten million Filipinos. "Mga kababayan, mayroon lang akong sasabihin sa inyo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go, known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service, reminded.