Bong Go applauds San Francisco Growth Enhancement Multi-Purpose Cooperative during its 35th Annual Assembly in Agusan del Sur

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, commended the San Francisco Growth Enhancement Multipurpose Cooperative for their dedication to community development as they celebrated their 35th Annual Representative Assembly at Agusan Valley Convention Center in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur on Saturday, April 27.

Senator Go, a staunch supporter of cooperative development, emphasized these organizations' vital role in enriching communities and pledged his ongoing support.

The senator also underscored the impact of cooperatives in fostering local economies and social cohesion. He committed to advocating for them to the best of his capacity and highlighted his legislative efforts to empower this sector.

"Ang inyong tema ngayong taon, 'Coop Good Governance, Continuing Capital Build-up, Good Relationship with Government Agencies and Empowered Members are Keys to Sustain as a Billionaire Coop for the Welfare and Prosperity of All Members' ay tunay na nagpapakita ng inyong matibay na adhikain at masigasig na pagkilos para sa kinabukasan ng bawat miyembro," Go remarked in his video message.

"Mahalaga ang papel ng bawat isa sa inyo sa patuloy na tagumpay ng inyong organisasyon. Sa pamamagitan ng inyong kooperasyon at pagkakaisa, nakatitiyak ako na mas marami pang tagumpay ang inyong makakamtan sa mga darating na taon," he added.

Senator Go has been instrumental in co-authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11502, which officially designates October as "National Cooperative Month." This act aims to raise awareness and celebrate the significant contributions of cooperatives nationwide.

Furthering his commitment, Senator Go also co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11535, which mandates the establishment of Cooperative Development Officers at various government levels. This move is designed to strengthen cooperatives by providing them with proper representation within the government.

As the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance and member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, Senator Go has been a vocal advocate for enhancing cooperative members' skills and competencies. He has pushed for increased funding in the 2024 national budget for the Cooperative Development Authority's (CDA) Human Capital Development Program. This initiative is critical for equipping cooperative members with the necessary tools to succeed, boosting their effectiveness and reach within the community.

"Sa pagtatapos, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat sa patuloy na pagtitiwala at suporta sa akin bilang inyong lingkod-bayan. Kayo ang nagbibigay-inspirasyon sa akin upang patuloy na magtrabaho nang may katapatan at dedikasyon para sa ikauunlad ng ating bayan," Go expressed.

"Maraming salamat at sana'y patuloy kayong maging halimbawa ng matagumpay at makabuluhang pagbabago," he urged.