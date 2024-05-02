PHILIPPINES, May 2 - Press Release

May 1, 2024 Bong Go's Masalakit Team provides aid to indigents in Talavera, Nueva Ecija Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues highlighting the importance of bringing government services closer to the Filipinos in need. In a message during his Malasakit Team's aid distribution in Talavera, Nueva Ecija, on Monday, April 29, Go underscored the need to improve the country's healthcare to provide better services, especially to the disadvantaged population. "Bilang inyong Senate Committee Chair ng Health, nananawagan po ako na ipagpatuloy lang natin ang pagbibigay ng mas maayos na healthcare access sa ating mga kababayan, lalung-lalo na po sa mahihirap. 'Yung walang matakbuhan, 'yung mga helpless at hopeless, sila ang dapat unahin," remarked Go who is also an adopted son of Nueva Ecija. Go also highlighted the construction of Super Health Centers in different parts of the country to bring the government's medical services closer to Filipinos, especially those living in far-flung areas. Super Health Centers offer health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic, pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. "Sa pag-iikot ko sa bansa, napansin ko na kakaunti lang talaga ang ating health facilities, lalo na sa maliliit na lugar. Minsan po 'yung iba ay nanganganak na lang sa tricycle sa layo ng byahe. Huwag sana natin hayaan na mangyari pa 'yon. Kaya talagang isinusulong ko ang pagkakaroon ng Super Health Centers," stated Go. Through the combined efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, and local government units, appropriate funding was secured to establish more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. To date, nine Super Health Centers are funded in the province of Nueva Ecija where Go has been declared an adopted son. As part of the senator's initiative to help people experiencing economic challenges, his Malasakit Team provided shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to select residents gathered at the Bamboo Place in Barangay Sampaloc. Through the initiative of Congressman Jose "GP" Padiernos, the government gave financial assistance to 900 qualified indigents. Dubbed as Mr. Malasakit, Senator Go is also the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Functioning as a one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center facilitates access to medical assistance from various government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. There are now 163 Malasakit Centers established nationwide, which have assisted more than ten million Filipinos, as reported by the DOH. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon," reassured Go who is known for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.