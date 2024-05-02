Submit Release
Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the President's order to RTWPBs to review minimum wage rates

May 2, 2024

With no less than the President calling for a prompt review of minimum wage rates in all regions, this already ensures the possibility of a new salary increase for our workers.

I strongly support taking a proactive approach towards ensuring fair compensation for our workers, especially in light of the rising cost of goods and basic necessities. It is essential to make timely adjustments to the minimum wage to safeguard the economic well-being of our labor force and promote social justice. As a labor advocate, I believe this is a crucial step in supporting our workforce and ensuring that they receive the compensation they deserve.

Hindi ito magiging balakid kung sakali man na maging ganap na batas ang sinusulong natin na P100 daily minimum wage increase. Sa huli, kung mapapagdesisyunan ng mga Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) na mayroong supervening condition para magpalabas ng panibagong wage order ang ilang rehiyon, malaking kaluwagan ito sa mga kababayan natin na pilit na ipinagkakasya ang kanilang buwanang kita sa lumalaking gastusin ng kanilang pamilya.

