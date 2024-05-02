REVILLA SUPPORTS CALLS TO SHIFT SCHOOL YEAR BACK TO OLD CALENDAR AMID EXTREME SUMMER HEAT

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Thursday (May 2) supported the mounting calls of students, parents, teachers, and other school personnel for the government to shift back the academic year back to the old June-March calendar.

"Naiintindihan ko ang daing ng ating mga mag-aaral pati ng kanilang mga magulang. Kasama rin ang mga guro at mga non-teaching personnel ng mga eskuwelahan. Grabe talaga ang init ngayon. Kada araw na lumilipas, painit nang painit. Kaya gusto natin na maibalik sana ang school year ng mga mag-aaral sa dating schedule para hindi umaabot sa maiinit na buwan katulad ng Abril at Mayo ang pasok ng mga bata," Revilla said.

"Sa totoo lang, hindi rin naman face-to-face ang mga klase nitong mga nakaraang linggo dahil sa init. Kaya bakit hindi na lang natin ibalik sa dating schedule para hindi rin mabawasan ang mga school days na pumapasok ng pisikal ang mga bata," he furthered.

Just this week, the Department of Education (DepEd) has already submitted a proposal to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. following appeals for the said shift.

"Ang dami na nating narinig na kaso ng mga estudyante na hinimatay sa school dahil sa sobrang init. Let us remember that at the end of the day, dapat masiguro muna natin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral. Sigurado ako na may magagawa tayo para hindi nasasakripisyo ang kalusugan ng mga bata," the solon explained.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the heat index could reach 57 degrees Celsius which is already an "extreme danger" level. Further, the heat is reported to persist until the second week of May.