Ramada Regina East Emerald Park Offers Full Amenities at Affordable Rates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is pleased to announce that their newly constructed hotel features all the amenities travelers seek at affordable rates. They aim to provide a comfortable stay for every guest, ensuring they have access to full amenities throughout their visit.
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park provides numerous room options to accommodate groups of varying sizes; from a standard double queen room to a full family suite or three double-bedroom suites, guests can find a comfortable place to stay for themselves and their entire travel group. All guests at the hotel can utilize the hotel’s amenities, including a waterpark with two waterslides, a hot tub, a sauna, and a kiddie pool. Other hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, Wi-Fi access, and more. A hot continental breakfast is served for guests each morning.
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park offers the most competitive rates, making vacations and business trips more affordable. Guests will enjoy a comfortably furnished room with access to the hotel amenities throughout their stay, whether they book a room for one night, an entire week, or longer.
Anyone interested in learning about the amenities and affordable rates at the new hotel can find out more by visiting the Ramada Regina East Emerald Park website or calling +1 (306) 525-5300.
About Ramada Regina East Emerald Park: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is a newly constructed hotel in Emerald Park, SK, providing guests with various room sizes and numerous amenities at the most affordable rates. The comfortable hotel offers fully furnished rooms that ensure guests enjoy their stay. With an on-site waterpark and various other features, the hotel offers something for everyone.
Company: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park
Address: 32 Great Plains Road
City: Emerald Park
Province: Saskatchewan
Country: Canada
Postal Code: S4L 1B8
Telephone number: +1 (306) 525-5300
Email address: info@ramadaemeraldparkreginaeast.com
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park
+1 (306) 525-5300
