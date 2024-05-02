Desktop Virtualization Market Size Worth USD $28.3 Billion by 2031, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% From 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Desktop Virtualization Market, by Offering, by Type, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"

The desktop virtualization market size was valued at $11.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Desktop virtualization is defined as a distribution of software systems at different levels to increase efficiency and productivity and also helps in analyzing the big data so that problems can be solved quickly. Their main function is to identify, evaluate and calculate the performance of an application and remove the factor that is causing problems. This software is widely used in industries like telecommunications, media and entertainment, government, and healthcare.

The rise in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization fosters the growth of the global desktop virtualization market. In addition, cost saving associated with desktop virtualization solutions positively impacts the growth of the desktop virtualization industry. However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms hamper the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Desktop Virtualization Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Desktop Virtualization Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Amazon Web services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Datacom Group Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machine Corporation

Ivanti

Kyndryl Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nasstar

NetApp

NTT DATA Corporation

Nutanix, Oracle Corporation

Pure storage, Inc.

Softchoice

VMware, Inc and Many More

Region wise, the desktop virtualization market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its expanding investments in new technologies such as cloud and digital technologies are anticipated to bring prominent growth in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand from the European countries and due to its increasing technology investments, which are expected to drive the desktop virtualization market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global desktop virtualization market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global desktop virtualization market forecast.

The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has compelled many businesses and their employees to adjust to remote working and work-from-home standards, which in turn fueled the adoption of desktop virtualization tools during the period. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to shift their attention and increase their online presence, needing to rely on digital solutions more than ever before post the outbreak of the pandemic. However, with the lack of on-site workers during the pandemic, desktop virtualization tools assisted small businesses to keep up with the rising digital transformation trends. Desktop virtualization tools supported small businesses in maintaining their business operations as normal amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the growing demand for cloud services and the lower availability of skilled employees during the period drove the demand for desktop virtualization.

