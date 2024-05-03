Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Powder Metallurgy Parts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Powder Metallurgy Parts Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the powder metallurgy parts market size is predicted to reach $33.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.
The growth in the powder metallurgy parts market is due to the growing demand for electric vehicles across the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest powder metallurgy parts market share. Major players in the powder metallurgy parts market include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Segments
• By Product: Ferrous Metals, Non-Ferrous Metals
• By Fabrication Method: Pressure-Based, Sinter-Based, Hybrid
• By Application: Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, Electrical And Electronics, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global powder metallurgy parts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Powder metallurgy parts refer to components that produce precision and highly accurate parts by pressing powdered metals and alloys into a rigid die under extreme pressure. They are used in structural metal components.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Characteristics
3. Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Trends And Strategies
4. Powder Metallurgy Parts Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Size And Growth
……
27. Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Powder Metallurgy Parts Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
