ELITE delivers S311 FNPT II to advanced Aviation Training in Germany
German pilot training school Advanced Aviation Training has recently purchased the ELITE Simulation Solutions S311 Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer
Cologne-based pilot training school Advanced Aviation Training has recently purchased the proven ELITE Simulation Solutions S311 Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer (FNPT). The advanced training device provides a highly realistic and authentic experience, elevating the experience of students.
Founded by Stefan Marqua, an experienced pilot with over 20 years of experience as an instructor, Advanced Aviation Training provides a wide range of training, including Private Pilot Licenses, Light Aircraft Licenses, Night Flights, and more. The facility is dedicated to providing personalised training schemes for pilots, supporting them every step of the way to achieving their goals.
The school has recently upgraded its training devices with the addition of the advanced ELITE S311 FNPT II Eco Flyer. Holding certifications from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the simulator offers exceptional realism and authenticity.
Advanced Aviation Training students will be able to practice using OEM Garmin GTN750 units, ensuring a genuine avionics interface. The simulator can also be configured for both Single Engine Piston and Multi-Engine Piston setups, creating a multitude of options for trainee pilots.
What makes the S311 FNPT II so appealing is its compact footprint, which allows schools to save space without compromising on functionality or technology. That small size also ensures easy transportation and installation, maximising convenience and accessibility for all training facilities.
Stefan Marqua, Accountable Manager said: “Advanced Aviation Training is excited to expand their pilot training opportunities and to elevate flight safety through expanded simulation solutions within the realm of general aviation.”
Rene Huddlestone, Director of Marketing & Sales at ELITE, said, “The S311 FNPT II Eco Flyer is one of our most popular simulators, with training schools and facilities appreciating its compact size and advanced technology. The simulator is going to allow Advanced Aviation Training to expand its range of services and provide students with realistic and authentic training courses.”
