2024 Kyoto Global Design Awards: Call for Submissions
Empower Tomorrow: 2024 Kyoto Global Design Awards Redefine Design for Sustainable ImpactKYOTO, JAPAN, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empower Tomorrow: Redefine Design for Sustainable Impact
In the dynamic landscape of 2024, where global attention converges on sustainable well-being and the seamless integration of cutting-edge AI technology, the 2024 Kyoto Global Design Awards (KGDA) extends an invitation to imaginative designers and inventors worldwide. This year's focal point is the harmonious marriage of aesthetics and sustainability, urging creators to forge captivating, eco-conscious, and socially impactful masterpiece elevations.
The annual Kyoto Global Design Awards, meticulously curated by international experts and design associations, serves as a world recognizing exceptional designs globally. This all-encompassing platform warmly embraces designers of all genders, nationalities, and ages, offering a stage where their creations can take centre stage. Beyond the allure of accolades, the KGDA aspires to catalyse a more profound impact – guiding the public in reshaping their
relationship with the environment through the aesthetic visions of designers, and fostering meaningful change. Let design become the transformative force that shapes a sustainable future, seamlessly merging beauty and responsibility on the global stage.
As a prestigious global design accolade, KGDA acknowledges design companies and designers demonstrating potential, leading industry trends, and crafting innovative designs. The highest honour for designers and companies to spotlight the most outstanding works/projects through a rigorous judging process, introducing their exceptional designs to the world. To participate in the Kyoto Global Design Awards 2024, choose from the seven available categories (Real Estate, Environment, Restaurants/Hotels/Bars, Trends (Fashion), Visual, Industry, Theory), and submit your work/project. Winning the Kyoto Global Design Award is a pinnacle achievement that can propel you into international design Hall of Fame recognition.
The Kyoto Global Design Awards is founded on the belief that awardees serve as exemplary models, demonstrating that sustainable design can seamlessly integrate functionality and beauty. Their work not only inspires the design industry but also resonates with society at large. Winning this accolade is more than just recognition; it is an honour that empowers recipients to expand their business and creative influence. The meticulous evaluation of their endeavours
aims to inspire a broader community of designers to adopt sustainable and socially responsible practices. The ultimate goal is to foster a collective commitment that contributes to a better and more sustainable future for all.
Timeline - KGDA 2024
Registration | Now to August
Jury Screening | September
Winner Announcement | October
Application Fee
€80 to €650/per project (Student/ADP member/General)
Discover More | https://www.kgd-a.org/en/registration
Claire Morris
Kyoto Global Design Awards
awards@kgd-a.org
