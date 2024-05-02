Factoring Services Market: Surging Towards $5,872.00 Bn Globally by 2031 with a 6.1% CAGR | Societe Generale, Barclays

Factoring Services Market: Surging Towards $5,872.00 Billion Globally by 2031 with a 6.1% CAGR

Need for alternate sources of financing for small & medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet immediate business goals” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Factoring Services Market by Provider (Banks, NBFCs), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Domestic, International), by Industry Vertical (Construction, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Staffing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global factoring services industry generated $3,271.45 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5,872.00 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

➡️𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17187

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in open account trading opportunities, rise in awareness & understanding of supply chain financing, and surge in need for alternate sources of financing for small & medium enterprises (SMEs) drive the growth of the global factoring services market. However, lack of strict regulatory frameworks for recovering debts and restrictions on foreign currency restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in technological advancements such as automated invoices present new opportunities in the coming years.

The key factoring services market trends include rise in open account trading opportunities and need for alternate sources of financing for small & medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet immediate business goals are driving the global factoring services market. Moreover, increased awareness and understanding of supply chain financing benefits are boosting the factoring service market size.

Covid-19 Pandemic

During the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, the factoring services market was impacted negatively as there were disruptions in the supply chain and financial impact on the businesses with economic uncertainty.

Investments in factoring service became immensely popular with rise in attention toward data for helping financial institutes determine the future performance and take necessary corrective measures at early stages.

The pace of digital transformation surged considerably during the pandemic. The governments of various countries became the top competitors for offering factoring services as they implemented various forgivable programs and zero-cost money.

During the post-pandemic period, the IMF survey highlighted that many operations were utilizing financing solutions to facilitate cash flow restrictions. In addition, a staple cash flow financing option was used across many industries.

Key companies profiled

Advanon AG, ALAMI Technologies, Aldermore Bank PLC, AwanTunai, Barclays PLC, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Deutsche Factoring Bank, Eurobank, Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, HSBC Group, ICBC, KUKE Finance JS, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, Riviera Finance of Texas, Inc, Societe Generale, and The Southern Bank Company Access Table PDF

The Manufacturing Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status During the Forecast Period

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global factoring services market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to elimination of issues of manufacturing plant such as shortage of cash flow issues and ability to roll out payments to suppliers, raw materials providers, and expenses without incurring late fees, damaging business credit, or worrying about quitting of employees. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to patient claim process taking more than two months to process that creates a huge gap in working capital.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17187

The Banks Segment to Maintain its Lead Status by 2031

Based on provider, the banks segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global factoring services market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to rise in digitization across the banking sector to fill the current gaps in financial services and surge in efficiency in the banking sector to provide improved customer experience. However, the NBFCs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to offering of factoring services to businesses with low rate and rapid payment time.

The Large Enterprise Segment to maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global factoring services market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in usage in a number of large enterprises such as education hubs, healthcare companies, and government sector. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in their business reach and cost-effectiveness of factoring services.

Europe to Maintain its Dominance in Terms of Revenue by 2031

Based on region, Europe contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global factoring services market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to rapid adoption of factoring services in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the strategic importance of receivables funded by the commercial banking sector. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to rapid growth of economies with infrastructural and industrial growth in the region.

Leading Market Players

Advanon AG

ALAMI Technologies

Aldermore Bank

AwanTunai

Barclays

BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank

Deutsche Factoring Bank

Eurobank

Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC

HSBC group

ICBC

KUKE Finance JSC

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Riviera Finance of Texas, Inc.

Societe Generale

The Southern Bank Company

➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17187

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the factoring services market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing factoring services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the factoring services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global factoring services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

➡️𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/80cb6787b552920cf633ee771dc607c8?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P19623

"𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒇𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔, 𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒏 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒆 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒆."

➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

Saudi Arabia Microfinance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saudi-arabia-microfinance-market-A31026

Horse Insurance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/horse-insurance-market-A12004

Management Consulting Services Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/management-consulting-services-market-A19875

Sustainable Finance Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-finance-market-A19436

Wireless POS Terminal Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-pos-terminal-market-A14686

Syndicated Loans Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/syndicated-loans-market-A31434

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://medium.com/@kokate.mayuri1991

https://www.scoop.it/u/monika-718

https://bfsibloghub.blogspot.com/